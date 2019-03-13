Company News
METALS-London zinc slips from more than 8-month high; stocks in focus

    BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - London zinc prices edged lower
after hitting a fresh high in more than eight months on
Wednesday, as investors worried about ultra-tight stocks. 
    Zinc stocks in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses
currently stand at 59,200 tonnes, their lowest since October
2007 MZNSTX-TOTAL. 
    Prices for the metal used to galvanise steel "have moved
higher on the potential for supply disruptions and very low
inventory levels," Standard Chartered said in a note.
    Floods in Australia's Queensland state last month have
disrupted rail delivery of zinc exports to the northern port of
Townsville, affecting miners, including Glencore, MMG
Ltd and South 32.
    Townsville port ships about 40 percent of Australia's zinc
production, equal to about 700,000 tonnes a year or 5 percent of
global supply.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ZINC: Three-month LME zinc rose as much as 0.4
percent to $2,848.50, its highest since July 2, in early trade
but was down 0.2 percent at $2,833, as of 0509 GMT. 
     * SHFE ZINC: The most-traded May zinc contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.5
percent to 21,980 yuan ($3,277.91) a tonne, the highest since
April 2, 2018, before trimming gains to 2.1 percent.
    * ZINC SPREADS: The premium of cash zinc over the
three-month LME contract CMZN0-3 stood at $52 a tonne on
Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 7, underscoring tight near-term
supply for physical metal. 
    * COPPER: Benchmark LME copper edged down 0.2
percent to $6,459 a tonne as the dollar strengthened slightly,
while ShFE copper nudged up 0.1 percent to 49,330 yuan
a tonne.
    * COLUMN: Funds start buying into the copper recovery story:
Andy Home      
    * CHINA VAT: China's metal traders are betting that recently
announced manufacturing tax cuts will start in May and are
placing trades that pay off as prices diverge between the April
and May contracts.
    * TRADE: The United States and China may be in the final
weeks of discussions to hammer out a deal to ease their
tit-for-tat tariffs dispute, U.S. Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer said on Tuesday.
    * RUSAL: Russian aluminium producer Rusal plans to
launch the second line of its Boguchansk aluminium smelter in
Siberia at the end of this month.    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares drifted lower as a risk-off mood settled on
markets.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1000    EU    Industrial Production Jan
1200    Brazil    Industrial Output Jan
1230    US    Durable Goods Jan
1230     US    PPI Final Demand Feb
1400    US    Construction Spending Jan
U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond delivers spring statement  
        
    PRICES        
                                          0509 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6458.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     49320
 Three month LME aluminium                    1878
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13590
 Three month LME zinc                         2833
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21880
 Three month LME lead                       2090.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       17480
 Three month LME nickel                      13110
 Most active ShFE nickel                    102370
 Three month LME tin                         21230
 Most active ShFE tin                       147410
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3  -1024.38
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -937.15
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3   -621.31
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    516.88
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3  -1035.85
                                          
  
($1 = 6.7055 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Rashmi Aich)
