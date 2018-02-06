METALS-Metals buckle as 'risk off', strong dollar bite

MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - London nickel fell three percent on Tuesday, leading the base metals complex towards late January lows as "risk off" sentiment soured sharemarkets and safe-haven buying lifted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper slid 1.4 percent to $7067.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, paring 1.8 percent gains from the previous session and still holding above the $7,000 mark that has acted as a price floor for most of the year. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper erased overnight gains to slip 0.2 percent to 52,940 yuan ($8,423) a tonne. * OTHER METALS: LME nickel fell by 3 percent to $13,335. Any break of support at Friday's low of $13,185 would take prices back to Jan. 24 lows. Prices reached 2-1/2 year peaks in January above $14,000 a tonne. Other metals fell between 1 percent and 2 percent. * CHINA IMPORTS: Traders have noted that the import window for copper into China is open, potentially supporting prices, however one saw limited inflows given traders will not want to risk holding stock over the Lunar New Year holidays which start Feb. 15. * ALUMINIUM: Russian aluminium giant Rusal plans to boost the share of value-added products (VAP) to 50-52 percent of total aluminium sales this year from 47 percent in 2017 because of strong demand and its new VAP capacity, it said on Monday. * DRC: Mining companies operating in Democratic Republic of Congo are mounting a coordinated campaign against a new mining code they say will stifle investment there, Randgold's chief executive told Reuters. * DOLLAR: The dollar stood tall on Tuesday as a rout in global equities prompted anxious investors to seek shelter in the relative safety of the greenback. A stronger dollar hits demand for commodities by making them more expensive for buyers who pay with other currencies. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were set to fall sharply on Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as investors' faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec 1330 U.S. International trade Dec PRICES AT 0142 GMT Three month LME copper 7067 Most active ShFE 52920 copper Three month LME 2187 aluminium Most active ShFE 14265 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3489.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26655 Three month LME lead 2616.5 Most active ShFE lead 19430 Three month LME nickel 13350 Most active ShFE 101230 nickel Three month LME tin 21600 Most active ShFE tin 149900 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1148.67 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1689.15 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 544.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -425.26 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1599.63 ($1 = 6.2850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)