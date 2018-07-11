METALS-Metals sink on fresh U.S. tariff threat; copper, zinc at 1-yr low

(Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - Copper, zinc and lead prices slumped to their weakest in about a year and other metals also sank in a broad selloff on Wednesday after the United States raised the stakes in a trade war with China with threats of more tariffs. The Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, raising fears the festering trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies could hit global growth. "There certainly is going to be pronounced risks mainly because we've now moved on to the tit-for-tat-for-tit phase of it," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. Last week, Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports to China. "This is going to drag on until they can all come to the table and agree to even the playing field. But the unpredictability of the situation continues to rattle the markets," said Varathan. Metals fell the most among commodities, with nickel, tin and aluminium dropping to multi-month lows. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 4 percent to $6,081 a tonne, its lowest since July last year. It was down 3 percent at $6,141.50 by 0710 GMT. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper fell as much as 47,520 yuan ($7,135) a tonne, its weakest since June last year, before closing at 48,120 yuan, down 3.4 percent. Zinc dropped by its 6 percent downside limit in Shanghai to 20,620 yuan per tonne, the lowest since June last year. It fell as much as 4.8 percent to $2,503 in London , the lowest since June 2017. LME lead slid by up to 4 percent to $2,220 a tonne, the lowest since July last year. * U.S. TARIFFS: U.S. officials released a list on Tuesday of thousands of Chinese imports the Trump administration wants to hit with the tariffs, including hundreds of food products as well as tobacco, chemicals, coal, steel and aluminium. * CHINA RESPONSE: China's assistant commerce minister said on Wednesday that the latest proposed tariffs from the United States harms the World Trade Organization system and hurts globalization. * MARKETS: China's shares tumbled and the dollar rose to near an 11-month high against the yuan while the Australian dollar dropped along with other Asian equities. * OTHER METALS: Other metals also slid to multi-month lows, with LME nickel down 3.3 percent and aluminium down 1.5 percent. In Shanghai, nickel closed 2.6 percent lower and lead fell 2 percent. BASE METALS PRICES 0710 GMT Three month LME copper 6141.5 Most active ShFE copper 48120 Three month LME aluminium 2056 Most active ShFE aluminium 14010 Three month LME zinc 2511.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20695 Three month LME lead 2227 Most active ShFE lead 19035 Three month LME nickel 13720 Most active ShFE nickel 109350 Three month LME tin 19420 Most active ShFE tin 142580 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 368.99 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1951.51 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 549.81 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 268.82 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 870.73 ($1 = 6.6599 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Vyas Mohan)