METALS-Most base metals rise as U.S.-China trade talks begin

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Thursday as the market waited for cues from the Sino-U.S. trade talks that have started in Beijing, even as both sides sought to downplay the prospect of a major breakthrough. The world's two biggest economies have imposed import tariffs on each other's goods, including Chinese aluminium and U.S. aluminium scrap, and threatened more action in a trade dispute that has roiled metals markets. Tensions over the U.S.-China talks hit Asian stock markets but "for the moment, it has not deterred buyers of metals that much," Kingdom Futures CEO Malcolm Freeman wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.1 percent higher at 51,060 yuan ($8,034.62) a tonne, snapping three sessions of falls. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 1 percent to $6,886.50 a tonne by 0741 GMT, following a 1.1 percent gain in the previous session. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium recovered from early losses to trade 0.5 percent higher at $2,333 a tonne, after closing up 2.7 percent on Wednesday following a plunge in available LME aluminium stocks. Shanghai aluminium closed up 0.9 percent at 14,565 yuan a tonne, having earlier touched its highest since April 23. * TRADE: A U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for key talks over tariffs, with Chinese state media saying China will stand up to U.S. bullying if needed but that it was still better to hash things out around the negotiating table. * TARIFFS: Brazil on Wednesday contradicted a United States announcement that the two countries had reached a deal on a permanent exemption from steel and aluminium import tariffs, saying the Trump administration had unilaterally cut off talks. * RUSAL: The chairman of En+ Group said on Wednesday he was working on implementing a plan that En+ hopes will lead to the United States lifting sanctions on the company, the biggest shareholder in aluminium giant Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Thursday as hopes waned for real progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the U.S. dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0740 GMT Three month LME copper 6886.5 Most active ShFE copper 51060 Three month LME aluminium 2338 Most active ShFE aluminium 14560 Three month LME zinc 3069 Most active ShFE zinc 23730 Three month LME lead 2280.5 Most active ShFE lead 18510 Three month LME nickel 14100 Most active ShFE nickel 104760 Three month LME tin 21110 Most active ShFE tin 147280 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 174.9 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2515.81 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 418.96 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 614.93 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1659.11 ($1 = 6.3550 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Subhranshu Sahu)