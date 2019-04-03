METALS-Most base metals rise on trade talk progress, China data

(Updates prices; Recasts throughout)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Most London base metals advanced on Wednesday, after a senior U.S. official expressed optimism about progress in the scheduled trade talks with China this week, while positive China data also lent support.

The United States and China “expect to make more headway” in trade talks this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, as Chinese vice premier Liu He is due to resume talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday.

Activity in China’s services sector picked up to a 14-month high in March as demand improved at home and abroad, a private business survey showed, adding to signs that government stimulus policies are gradually kicking in.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $6,461 a tonne by 0341 GMT, while the most active Shanghai copper contract Exchange was almost unchanged at 49,240 yuan ($7,337.75) a tonne.

* PRICES: Benchmark nickel rose 0.8 percent, and zinc advanced 0.5 percent while lead and tin increased 0.5 percent each. London aluminium bucked the trend, easing 0.1 percent.

* ALUMINIUM: “Supply from Russian aluminium company Rusal has resumed to Europe and the United States following sanctions being lifted at the end of January. Continued investment by the company will result in increased production capacity,” ANZ said in a note.

* LAS BAMBAS: Concern about copper supply disruption returned after an indigenous community in Peru, which has been blocking roads to Chinese miner MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine, refused to negotiate with the government.

* NORSK HYDRO: Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday it could take months for its Karmoey aluminium plant in western Norway to return to full capacity after a power outage that cut production by about 10 percent.

* ZINC TC: Korea Zinc Inc and Teck Resources Ltd have agreed annual concentrate treatment charges of about $245 a tonne, 67 percent higher than last year, as mine supply ramps up, two industry sources said.

