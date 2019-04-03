METALS-Most base metals rise on U.S.-China trade talk progress

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Most London base metals rose on Wednesday after a senior U.S. official expressed optimism about progress in the scheduled trade talks with China this week.

The United States and China “expect to make more headway” in trade talks this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, as Chinese vice premier Liu He is due to resume talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $6,453 a tonne by 0143 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1 percent to 49,200 yuan ($7,332.01) a tonne.

* Benchmark nickel, zinc and lead all rose 0.4 percent each, while tin advanced 0.5 percent. London aluminium was unchanged.

* Concern about copper supply disruption returned after an indigenous community in Peru, which has been blocking roads to Chinese miner MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine, refused to negotiate with the government.

* Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday it could take months for its Karmoey aluminium plant in western Norway to return to full capacity after a power outage that cut production by about 10 percent.

* Korea Zinc Inc and Teck Resources Ltd have agreed annual concentrate treatment charges of about $245 a tonne, 67 percent higher than last year, as mine supply ramps up, two industry sources said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near seven-month highs as global investors paused for breath after the strong rally seen earlier this week, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark.

