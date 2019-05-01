METALS-Most metal prices rise as U.S.-China trade talks kick off

SINGAPORE, May 1 (Reuters) - Most London metal prices climbed on Wednesday, buoyed as talks aimed at ending a bitter trade war between China and the United states kicked off in Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described a working dinner with China Vice Premier Liu He the night before the talks as “nice”.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.3 percent to $6434.50 a tonne by 0206 GMT, aluminium gained 0.6 percent and nickel advanced 0.9 percent, although zinc eased 0.1 percent.

* President Donald Trump called for a sharp interest rate cut and renewed “quantitative easing” to pump trillions of dollars into the economy as the U.S. Federal Reserve officials met for their latest policy discussion.

* Unionized workers at Peruvian miner Minsur’s San Rafael tin mine, a major producer of the metal, started an indefinite strike on Tuesday to demand a bonus, the company said.

* Copper miner Rio Tinto Ltd “firmly believes” Washington and Beijing will reach a trade deal, its chief executive told the CNBC television network, adding that Rio’s order books are “absolutely full”.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for the Labour Day holiday and will reopen on Monday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM YY April

0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI April

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI April

1800 US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee

announces its decision on interest rates

followed by a statement

1830 US Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news

conference

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin