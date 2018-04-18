METALS-Mounting supply worries push aluminium to 6-1/2-year peak

MANILA, April 18 (Reuters) - London aluminium futures rose to their strongest level since 2011 on Wednesday as growing worries over tighter supply following U.S. sanctions on key producer Rusal sustained a rally that has lifted the metal by 20 percent this month. Global miner Rio Tinto said adjustments may be made to its 2018 aluminium output following sanctions on its Russian partner UC Rusal imposed by the United States earlier this month. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange climbed as high as $2,445 a tonne in early Asian deals, its strongest since September 2011. It was little changed at $2,406 by 0155 GMT. SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded June aluminium contract was also nearly flat at 14,865 yuan ($2,365) a tonne, just below a nearly three-month high reached on Tuesday. RIO TINTO: Rio last week declared force majeure on some customer contracts in light of the sanctions on Rusal, the world's second biggest aluminum producer. It said it is reviewing Rusal's 20 percent stake in its Queensland Alumina refinery, Rusal's supply and offtake arrangements, bauxite sales to Rusal's refinery in Ireland and offtake contracts for alumina. RUSAL HALTS ORDERS: Rusal has stopped placing orders with two logistics firms that ship its exports, in a sign of deepening problems for the company. DIVESTMENT: Rusal may be forced to divest most of its portfolio of overseas operations if the aluminium giant cannot restructure them to evade the U.S. sanctions and ensure a flow of raw materials. JAPAN TRADERS: Major Japanese trading houses have asked Rusal to stop shipping refined aluminium and other products and are scrambling to secure metal elsewhere, industry sources said. CHINA OUTPUT: Amid the prospect of tighter supply elsewhere, China's aluminium production rose 4 percent from a year ago to 2.78 million tonnes in March as supply from new smelters outweighed winter output curbs imposed on existing producers. ALUMINIUM SHEET: The U.S. Commerce Department said it has made a preliminary determination that aluminium sheet imports from China are being subsidized. COPPER: Benchmark LME copper was steady at $6,874 a tonne. In Shanghai, copper slipped 0.2 percent to 50,770 yuan. MARKETS: Asian shares edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, with Chinese equities rising after a surprise move by the country's central bank to cut banks' reserve requirement. The dollar clung to modest gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Mar 1800 Federal Reserve issues Beige Book on economic condition BASE METALS PRICES 0155 GMT Three month LME copper 6874 Most active ShFE 50770 copper Three month LME 2406 aluminium Most active ShFE 14865 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3149.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23785 Three month LME lead 2337 Most active ShFE lead 18105 Three month LME 14215 nickel Most active ShFE 103290 nickel Three month LME tin 21285 Most active ShFE tin 144870 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 435.59 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2669.52 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 225.81 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 141.72 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2079.63 ($1 = 6.2861 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)