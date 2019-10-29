METALS-Nickel edges higher as Indonesia blocks exports

(Updates with official prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Tuesday as top producer Indonesia said it would temporarily stop ore exports ahead of a ban due to come into force next year.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) did not trade but was bid up 0.2% to $16,670 a tonne in official rings.

With the metal used in stainless steel up more than 50% this year and traders already factoring in the end of Indonesian exports, news of more stoppages was not enough to move prices significantly, said Capital Economics analyst Kieran Clancy.

Weak demand from China’s steel industry is likely to cause nickel to slip to about $15,000 by the end of next year, he said.

EXPORT BAN: Indonesia is stopping nickel ore exports temporarily as authorities investigate “massive violations” of export rules, Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister overseeing maritime and mining, said on Tuesday.

Pandjaitan said shipments had jumped since the government announced in September that a ban on ore exports would be moved forward to January 2020 from 2022.

Indonesian miners on Monday said they would stop nickel ore exports immediately.

NICKEL STOCKS: On-warrant nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses, at 30,300 tonnes, have plunged from more than 110,000 tonnes in August and are at their lowest since 2007. MNISTX-TOTAL

This may send a misleading signal, said Capital Economics’ Clancy. He estimates that 200,000 tonnes of nickel have flowed into non-exchange warehouses since 2017.

NICKEL SPREAD: Cash nickel on the LME flipped back to a premium against the three-month contract, suggesting tightening nearby supply, but at $32 it remains far short of recent highs above $200. MNI0-3

FUNDAMENTALS: The nickel market, accounting for 2.5 million tonnes of metal a year, will be in slight deficit next year, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said last week.

LME WEEK: Metals consumers, producers, traders and brokers gathered in London for LME Week 2019. The event is an annual jamboree where deals are struck, relationships are formed and discussions held on fundamentals and industry developments.

CHILE COPPER: Union members at BHP’s Escondida copper mine said they would walk off the job for part of the work day on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile.

Copper mining companies in Chile last week said that nationwide riots had mostly spared production but had hobbled port facilities, public transportation and supply chains, hampering operations.

CHINA STEEL: China is expected to produce 994 million tonnes of crude steel this year, an official at the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Tuesday, up 7% on last year’s output even as Chinese economic growth slows.

POLL: Prices of copper and other industrial metals are expected to be capped next year as weak economic growth weighs on the market, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

PRICES: LME copper did not trade but was bid down 0.1% at $5,900 a tonne, aluminium traded 0.4% higher at $1,743, zinc was bid down 0.1% to $2,539, lead traded 0.3% higher at $2,242 and tin traded unchanged at $16,725.