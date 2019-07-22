METALS-Nickel falls from 13-month high as investors put brakes on buying spree

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Nickel prices retreated on Monday as a buying rally that sent the metal used mostly in making stainless steel to its highest in more than a year, started to lose steam.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.6% to $14,495 a tonne by 0409 GMT, while the most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 2.3% to 114,880 yuan ($16,700.34) a tonne.

LME nickel prices touched $15,115 a tonne on Thursday, their highest since June 2018 and up a massive 20% in just two weeks.

“Nickel price should come down as the current price is already far from its fundamentals. Short-term price was driven by money, so price should drop when the money flows out,” said a China-based nickel analyst.

But prices should not fall too much as short position holders fear of another price rally driven by major industry players, the analyst said.

Chinese firm Tsingshan Holding Group has been buying large quantities of stainless steel ingredient nickel on the LME to supplement its own output, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL INVENTORIES: LME nickel inventories MNISTX-TOTAL were hovering around a 6-1/2-year low, while latest data showed that the global nickel market deficit widened to 12,500 tonnes in May from 7,500 tonnes in the previous month.

* CHINA NICKEL: China’s imported refined nickel prices surged to 117,700 yuan a tonne on Thursday, latest data showed, reflecting a price surge in the futures markets while there is no sign of shortage in the spot market in China, analysts said. SMM-NIC-IMP

* CHINA: China will further ease its economic policy to deal with a prolonged and costly trade war with the United States, but it would save more aggressive measures as last resorts should the dispute get uglier, policy sources say.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Friday it had submitted an environmental impact study for a $3 billion project seeking to maintain output from its flagship Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

* RARE EARTHS: Australian rare earths developer Northern Minerals said on Monday it had raised A$30 million ($21 million) from shareholders to fund expansion at its Browns Range project after trade tensions refocused interest in the industry.

* PRICES: Benchmark copper edged up 0.1%, aluminium fell 0.2% and lead declined 0.6%. In Shanghai, copper rose 0.3%, while aluminium eased 0.3% and zinc decreased 1.5%.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.8789 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.4201 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)