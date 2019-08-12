METALS-Nickel gives up gains in volatile trade; zinc rises on Nyrstar outage

(Updates prices, adds Nyrstar detail) BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - London nickel prices fell sharply after an initial surge in volatile trade on Monday as bulls that placed bets on Indonesia bringing forward a ban on mineral ore exports moved to close their positions. The metal used to make stainless steel rose as much as 3.8% in early trade. It then gave up gains and shed more than 3% before steadying. Nickel had hit a 16-month high in London last Thursday, only to shed 2.1% on Friday after Indonesia's trade minister, Enggartiasto Lukita, said Jakarta was discussing bringing forward the ban, which was previously set to come into force in 2022, but that no decision has been made. Initially, "funds went in and drove the price higher," said Xu Maili, director of nonferrous metals research at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. "Today, the bulls are closing their positions and the price is correcting," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $15,360 a tonne as of 0741 GMT, below the 16-month high of $16,690 struck last Thursday. * SHFE NICKEL The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange plunged as much as 5.9%, the biggest intraday drop since November 2017, to 118,510 yuan ($16,782.79) a tonne and closed at 120,980 yuan. * VOLUMES: Trading volumes in the October ShFE nickel contract reached just under 2.3 million lots, more than double the 30-day average for a full day's trade. * COLUMN: Indonesian supply fears stoke brutal LME nickel battle: Andy Home * ZINC: LME zinc bounced back from a 34-month low early in the session to rise as much as 2.3% as Nyrstar said it shut down its zinc-lead smelter furnace in Port Pirie, Australia, after an incident. * OTHER METALS: London copper gained 0.7% to $5,796.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper closed up 0.2%. Shanghai aluminium ended up 2% after hitting its highest since May 29 as traders worried about disruptions to logistics in the smelter heartland of Shandong due to Typhoon Lekima. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Worries that a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could tip the world and U.S. economies into recession weighed on Asian equities, offsetting a welcome a lift from Chinese shares and a stronger-than-expected daily fixing for the yuan. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0754 GMT Three month LME copper 5793.5 Most active ShFE copper 46760 Three month LME aluminium 1788.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14185 Three month LME zinc 2275.5 Most active ShFE zinc 18675 Three month LME lead 2095 Most active ShFE lead 16900 Three month LME nickel 15340 Most active ShFE nickel 120980 Three month LME tin 16900 Most active ShFE tin 133220 ($1 = 7.0614 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Uttaresh.V)