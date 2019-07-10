METALS-Nickel hits 3-month high after U.S.-China trade call

(Adds details, quotes; updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Nickel prices hit their highest in three months on Wednesday, following news that U.S. and Chinese trade officials marked a new round of talks with a “constructive” phone conversation.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the talks “went well” and the two sides were talking about a face-to-face meeting, but he warned there was no magic way to reach what has so far been an elusive deal.

London nickel rose as much as 2.1% to $12,970 a tonne, its highest since April 17, while Shanghai nickel jumped to 103,160 yuan ($14,982.21) a tonne, a three-month high. Both contracts have eased slightly later in the session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LEAD PRICES: Shanghai lead hit a two-month high at 16,450 yuan a tonne, while London lead hovered around a one-week high, trading up 0.5% at 0351 GMT.

* LEAD: The discount between LME cash and three month contract CMPB0-3 contracted to $2.75 a tonne on Tuesday, from around $15 a week earlier, indicating a tighter market. Lead stockpiles MPBSTX-TOTAL have been around a 10-year low level.

* NYRSTAR: Metals and mining company Nyrstar said it was extending force majeure at its Port Pirie lead and zinc smelter in Australia until the last week of July, from the second week of this month as previously planned.

* ZINC: London zinc rebounded 1% from a 10-month-low, but Shanghai zinc touched a six-month low, following LME zinc’s decline in the previous session.

* “Our physical balance measure suggests the ex-China market has moved into surplus. China still looks tight. We expect any ex-China excess will flow East, putting in near term support for LME but loosening the China balance,” Citi said in a note.

* SCRAP: China issued import quotas for 124,450 tonnes of high-grade copper scrap and 306,930 tonnes of aluminium scrap, on top of its initial quotas for around 240,000 tonnes of copper scrap and about 54,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap.

* CHINA: China’s producer prices unexpectedly showed no growth in June from a year earlier, raising concerns a slowdown in manufacturing activity will further drag on economic growth.

* PRICES: London copper rose 0.3% and aluminium eased 0.1%. In Shanghai, copper fell 0.5%, but aluminium advanced 0.3% and tin was up 0.4%.

* BOSNIA ALUMINIUM: Bosnia’s sole aluminium smelter and one of the country’s biggest exporters was shut down on Wednesday over a huge debt it had incurred because of high electricity and alumina prices.

* COPPER: Southern Copper Corp said on Tuesday it received a construction permit for its long-delayed $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine project in Peru, but said work would not begin until it gains more support from local residents.

PRICES

($1 = 6.8855 Chinese yuan)