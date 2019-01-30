METALS-Nickel hits 3-mth peak, tracks ferrous metal prices higher

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nickel prices hit their strongest in around three months on Wednesday, as the commodity used to make stainless steel tracked ferrous metals higher. Chinese iron ore prices were 'limit up' on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, while Shanghai steel prices also gained sharply amid expectations of lower output from Brazilian miner Vale after a dam burst at one of its sites, killing scores of workers and nearby residents. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 1.2 percent to $12,270 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 25, and stood at $12,245 as of 0227 GMT. The most traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.4 percent to 97,250 yuan ($14,478.19) a tonne, its strongest since Nov. 9. * VALE: The world's largest iron ore miner on Tuesday vowed to take as much as 10 percent of its ore output offline in order to decommission 10 more dams like the one that burst last week. * COPPER: London copper edged up 0.4 percent to $6,074.50 a tonne, buoyed by a slightly weaker dollar, while ShFE copper was up 0.5 percent. * KGHM: The number of miners missing after an earth tremor struck KGHM Polska Miedz's mine near the Polish town of Rudna fell to one from nine, the copper producer said on Twitter on Tuesday. * OYU TOLGOI: Mongolia is working with overseas investigators to look into claims of corruption at its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, the country's anti-graft body said on Tuesday. * RUSAL: U.S. congressional Democrats said they are not satisfied with the Trump administration's decision to ease sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, demanding briefings and planning legislation. * REUTERS POLL: Copper and other base metals prices will recover only modestly this year as an economic slowdown in top metals consumer China subdues demand, a Reuters poll showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains as investors seized on Apple Inc's earnings and comments from its chief that U.S.-China trade tensions were easing. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1900 Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0228 GMT Three month LME copper 6074.5 Most active ShFE copper 47740 Three month LME aluminium 1891.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13470 Three month LME zinc 2660.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21690 Three month LME lead 2075 Most active ShFE lead 17515 Three month LME nickel 12255 Most active ShFE nickel 97210 Three month LME tin 20670 Most active ShFE tin 148110 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 388.15 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1240.68 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 435.89 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 758.14 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1029.35 ($1 = 6.7170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)