METALS-Nickel hits 3-yr top, largest daily gain since financial crisis

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Nickel clocked its largest one-day gain since the financial crisis on Wednesday as what analysts said were misplaced concerns that the metal would become ensnared in U.S. sanctions on Russian companies caused it to break through key technical levels.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange soared around 12 percent to a more than three-year high of $15,875, before trading up 5.2 percent at $14,950 a tonne at 1433 GMT.

Analysts at ING said their sources reported that Chinese traders, nervous about aluminium’s soaring rally in the wake of U.S. sanctions Russia’s UC Rusal, misread a headline overnight about the London Metal Exchange delisting Nornickel brands.

Russia’s Nornickel is the world’s second largest producer of the metal. The LME said last October that on April 18, 2018, it would delist two brands from Nornickel for delivery against its futures contracts.

“It’s a misreading of the headline that the (Nornickel) brand is being delisted (today), that decision was taken six months ago, it’s nothing to do with the sanctions but when you (spark) a technical rally these things run free,” said Oliver Nugent, commodities strategist at ING.

“On the ring today we heard somebody buying on cash 2000 lots, that’s the third biggest record for a floor trade of nickel ever.”

ALUMINIUM: Aluminium hit its highest in nearly seven years at $2,530 after global miner Rio Tinto flagged possible downward adjustments to its 2018 aluminium output following U.S. sanctions on its Russian partner Rusal .

Concerns over the impact of sanctions on Rusal, which began on April 6, have pushed up aluminium some 25 percent so far.

ALUMINA: Prices of alumina, the raw material for making aluminium, have surged after Rio Tinto said last week it could not fulfil supply contracts because of the sanctions on Rusal.

Broker SP Angel said the Rio statement and Rusal sanctions only exacerbate global alumina supply constraints. “A source at a smelter ... (is) saying ‘phones have been ringing off the hook with people looking for extra metal. They are looking for any extra tonnes, even just a few hundred’.”

SANCTIONS: Russian news agencies said U.S. officials had informed the Russian embassy in Washington that the United States had no immediate plans to impose new sanctions.

NORNICKEL: Russia’s Norilsk is in talks with battery makers over possible investment in its mining assets, but is also interested in downstream joint ventures in return.

INDONESIA EXPORTS: Indonesia exported 8,637,595 tonnes of nickel ore up to March 31, 2018 since its ore export policy was revised in January 2017.

OTHER METALS: Copper traded up 1.5 percent in rings at $6,981 a tonne, zinc traded up 1.4 percent at $3,197.50, lead was last bid up 1.2 percent at $2,378 while tin traded up 0.2 percent at $21,525.