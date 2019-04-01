METALS-Nickel leads pack as base metals rise on trade talk progress, China data boost

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Nickel prices jumped on Monday, leading gains across the board in base metals markets, after data showed stimulus measures in China, the world's biggest nickel consumer, are boosting the economy and as U.S.-China trade talks progress. Factory activity in China unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months in March, the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week trade talks with China were going "very well", while Beijing said it would maintain the suspension of additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 in return for the U.S. delaying tariff hikes on Chinese imports. "The PMI and negotiations between the U.S. and China are going well ...and people are showing optimistic opinion about future demand. Maybe the economy is not so bad as previously expected," said a Guangzhou-based metals analyst, who asked to remain unidentified citing her company's media policies. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: London nickel jumped as much as 2.7 percent to $13,335 a tonne, its highest since March 21, and stood at $13,315 a tonne as of 0726 GMT. The most traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3 percent to a one-week high of 103,200 yuan just before the close before ending up 2.9 percent. * STOCKS: Nickel inventories at LME-approved warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL are at 182,574 tonnes, the lowest since June 2013. On-warrant ShFE nickel inventories SNI-TOTAL-D dropped to the lowest since August 2015 at 8,718 tonnes as of Friday. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium rose as much as 1.5 percent to 13,900 yuan a tonne, the highest this year, easing the pressure on Chinese smelters. * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel, closed up 2.6 percent in Shanghai after touching 23,160 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 2, 2018. LME zinc rose as much as 1.1 percent to $2,955 a tonne, its highest since June. * COPPER: Three-month LME copper added 0.5 percent to $6,515 a tonne, while ShFE copper closed up 1.7 percent on 49,460 yuan a tonne. * CHILE: Top copper miner Codelco produced 3.3 percent less copper in 2018 than the year before as it continued to contend with declining ore grades and rising costs. * PERUS: The leader of an indigenous community that has cut off access to MMG's Las Bambas copper mine said he was open to talks with the government, the first sign of a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has halted exports of the mine, responsible for 2 percent of global copper output. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0738 GMT Three month LME copper 6513 Most active ShFE copper 49450 Three month LME aluminium 1928 Most active ShFE aluminium 13865 Three month LME zinc 2950 Most active ShFE zinc 23125 Three month LME lead 2030.5 Most active ShFE lead 16940 Three month LME nickel 13310 Most active ShFE nickel 103130 Three month LME tin 21425 Most active ShFE tin 148530 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -1135.96 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1105.5 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -561.86 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 670.67 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2786.22 ($1 = 6.7065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; additional reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Christian Schmollinger)