METALS-Nickel leaps to highest since October 2019 on steel boom

(Updates prices, recasts)

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Nickel rose more than 4% on Thursday as resurgent demand from Chinese steel mills and a rapid rally in iron ore futures fuelled a rush of speculative buying, pushing prices above $17,500 a tonne for the first time since October 2019.

Used in stainless steel, nickel shot up just as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) began trading at 1300 GMT, with the benchmark contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) leaping almost $700 in around an hour to a high of $7,505.

By 1645 GMT, LME nickel was up 4.1% at $17,390.

LME copper also surged after 1300 GMT to its highest since 2013 at $7,900 a tonne before slipping to $7,879, up 2%.

Waves of speculative buying hit the market as soon as Chinese trading began, traders said. “Been swamped,” said one. “Massive buying ... sheer Chinese Spec.”

Prices of Chinese iron ore futures leapt to a contract high of almost 1,000 yuan ($152.82) a tonne after trading opened at 1300 GMT, having already gained more than 7% on Thursday.

Nickel has risen 60% from a low in March as industry in China, the biggest steel producer, rebounded from coronavirus closures.

“Demand for stainless steel has been strong this year, particularly out of China, and that’s driving the market because it’s 75% of usage,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

“There is also a need for prices to remain attractive - above $15,000-$16,000 - to provide an incentive for miners,” he said.

STOCKS: Nickel stocks held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen to 18,361 tonnes, the lowest since mid-2019. SNI-TOTAL-D

However, inventories in LME-registered warehouses at 243,426 tonnes are the highest since mid-2018. MNISTX-TOTAL

FORECAST: Analysts at ANZ said nickel prices would average around $16,500 a tonne in 2021.

CODELCO: Chilean state miner Codelco said it had reached an early contract agreement with a union at its Radomiro Tomic mine.

ECB: The European Central Bank rolled out yet more stimulus measures on Thursday.

JOBS: The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits jumped to a near three-month high.

MARKETS: U.S. stock markets, oil prices and the euro rose.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was 1.1% higher at $2,058 a tonne, zinc was up 0.4% at $2,867, lead fell 1.2% to $2,083.50 and tin was down 0.1% at $19,415. ($1 = 6.5435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)