August 12, 2019 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Nickel rally turns into rout as bulls close positions

    BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - London nickel prices plunged
after an initial surge in volatile trade on Monday as bulls that
placed bets on Indonesia bringing forward a ban on mineral ore
exports moved to close their positions.
    The metal used to make stainless steel rose as much as 3.8%
in early trade before giving up gains and shedding more than 3%.
    It had hit a 16-month high in London last Thursday before
shedding 2.1% on Friday after Indonesia's trade minister,
Enggartiasto Lukita, said Jakarta was discussing bringing
forward the ban, which was previously set to come into force in
2022, but that no decision has been made.
    Initially, "funds went in and drove the price higher," said
Xu Maili, director of nonferrous metals research at Everbright
Futures in Shanghai. "Today, the bulls are closing their
positions and the price is correcting," he added.   
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal
Exchange was down 3.1% at $15,065 a tonne as of 0351
GMT, below the 16-month high of $16,690 struck last Thursday. 
    * SHFE NICKEL The most-traded October nickel contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange plunged as much as 5.9%, the
biggest intraday drop since November 2017, to 118,510 yuan 
($16,782.79) a tonne and stood at 119,260 yuan by the end of the
morning session.
    * VOLUMES: Trading volumes in the October ShFE nickel
contract had reached 1.9 million lots by the end of the morning,
almost double the 30-day average for a full day's trade.
    * COLUMN: Indonesian supply fears stoke brutal LME nickel
battle: Andy Home
    * OTHER METALS: Lead was the biggest gainer in the
LME complex, adding 1.7% to a two-week high of $2,101.50 a
tonne, while copper edged up 0.1% to $5,763 a tonne and
tin shed 1%. In Shanghai, zinc slipped 1.7% to
18,330 yuan a tonne, its lowest since January and tin
fell 2.9%.
    * COPPER: Peru suspended a recently issued construction
permit for Southern Copper's Tia Maria mine, a project that has
triggered violent protests by nearby residents.
    * ARIZONA:  Rio Tinto said it had moved a
step closer to the development of a new copper project in
Arizona, one of the few new major known deposits of the metal,
with the potential to meet around a quarter of U.S. demand.

    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares fell, while gold prices held firm as
investors worried a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could tip the
world and U.S. economies into recession.    
       
    PRICES           
                                          0351 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       5763
 Most active ShFE copper                     46640
 Three month LME aluminium                    1784
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14015
 Three month LME zinc                       2239.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       18425
 Three month LME lead                       2097.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       16940
 Three month LME nickel                      15065
 Most active ShFE nickel                    119220
 Three month LME tin                         16730
 Most active ShFE tin                       133000
 
    
($1 = 7.0614 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and
Uttaresh.V)
