METALS-Nickel retreats after 2 weeks of strong gains

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Nickel prices fell on Monday as a buying spree that sent the metal used mostly in making stainless steel to its highest in more than a year, started to lose steam.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.2% to $14,555 a tonne, while the most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 2.3% to 114,920 yuan ($16,708.35) a tonne.

LME nickel prices on Thursday touched $15,115, their highest since June 2018 and up a massive 20% in just two weeks, before retreating on Friday.

“After supply-side issues and strong Chinese demand saw the 3-month future contract come close to breaking the key $15,000/tonne level, buying eased up on Friday after investors started to question whether these drivers justified the size and speed of the rally,” ANZ said in a note on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA: China will further ease its economic policy to deal with a prolonged and costly trade war with the United States, but it would save more aggressive measures as last resorts should the dispute get uglier, policy sources say.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Friday it had submitted an environmental impact study for a $3 billion project seeking to maintain output from its flagship Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

* RARE EARTHS: Australian rare earths developer Northern Minerals said on Monday it had raised A$30 million ($21 million) from shareholders to fund expansion at its Browns Range project after trade tensions refocused interest in the industry.

* PRICES: Benchmark copper edged up 0.2%, aluminium fell 0.2% and lead declined 0.8%. In Shanghai, copper rose 0.3%, while aluminium eased 0.4% and zinc decreased 1.1%.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia stocks eased as investors reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while heightened Middle East tensions following an Iranian seizure of a British tanker lifted crude oil prices.

($1 = 1.4198 Australian dollars) ($1 = 6.8780 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)