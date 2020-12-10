METALS-Nickel rises to highest since October 2019 on steel boom

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on Thursday rose to their highest since October 2019, powered by expectations of strong demand from Chinese steel mills and falling stockpiles in Chinese exchange warehouses.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $16,815 a tonne, taking its gains since March to more than 50%.

Powering the rally for the stainless steel ingredient is a rebound in Chinese industry after coronavirus interruptions earlier in the year.

Underlining the strength in demand from China’s steel sector, the world’s largest, is a rapid rally in iron ore futures, which leaped more than 7% on Thursday to a contract high of 976 yuan ($149.10).

“Demand for stainless steel has been strong this year, particularly out of China, and that’s driving the market because it’s 75% of usage,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

“There is also a need for prices to remain attractive - above $15,000-$16,000 - to provide an incentive for miners,” he said.

STOCKS: Nickel stocks held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen to 18,361 tonnes, the lowest since mid-2019. SNI-TOTAL-D

However, inventories in LME-registered warehouses at 243,426 tonnes are the highest since mid-2018. MNISTX-TOTAL

FORECAST: Analysts at ANZ said nickel prices would average around $16,500 a tonne in 2021.

MARKETS: Stock markets and the dollar were largely steady.

ECB: The European Central Bank is expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday.

ECONOMY: U.S. economic growth will lose momentum this quarter and next but expand faster than previously thought after that, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

RUSSIA: Russian aluminium, nickel and copper exports declined in the first ten months of 2020, customs data showed.

JAPAN: Japan will extend tax breaks on low-emission cars and offer incentives to promote green investment.

OTHER METALS: LME copper was up 0.2% at $7,740 a tonne, aluminium was 0.5% higher at $2,046, zinc was down 0.5% at $2,840.50, lead fell 0.7% to $2,094.50 and tin was up 0.5% at $19,545. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Mark Potter)