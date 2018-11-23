METALS-Nickel set for biggest weekly fall since July on demand fears

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson and Mai Nguyen

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on Friday were driven to the lowest in 11 months by worries about a supply surplus in 2019 and weaker demand from China, the largest consumer.

Other base metal prices also fell, with investors concerned that U.S.-China trade talks next week could fail, damaging economic growth and metals demand.

Adding to the bearish mood for nickel was a report that German chemicals giant BASF planned to use less of the metal in its electric car batteries. Electric vehicles have been touted as a major new source of demand.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.9 percent at $10,770 a tonne at 1048 GMT after touching the lowest since Dec. 7 last year.

It was down 5.2 percent this week, the biggest weekly fall since July.

The most active nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange settled down 2.2 percent and down 5.8 percent this week.

“I heard some Chinese investors are shooting (down) nickel price. They think nickel production in Indonesia will bring the market into surplus next year, and demand for stainless will be bad,” said Peter Peng, an analyst at CRU Group, adding that they expected the nickel price to fall to about $8,000.

CHINA TRADE: U.S.-China trade talks should be equal and mutually beneficial, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday, adding he hoped the two countries could find ways to manage their differences through dialogue.

On Thursday, China rejected fresh U.S. accusations of perpetuating “unfair” trade practices.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks during the G20 summit next week.

CHINA STOCKS/YUAN: Shanghai equities fell the most in five weeks, while the yuan also weakened, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for Chinese buyers.

BASF BATTERIES: Germany’s BASF is betting on a new recipe for electric car batteries which cuts the nickel content by more than half while increasing the proportion of cheap and abundant manganese.

CHINA SCRAP IMPORTS: China’s October scrap metal imports fell to their lowest since at least 2014, curbed by China’s tightening regulations on waste imports.

Arrivals of scrap copper last month fell to 170,000 tonnes from 200,000 tonnes in September and scrap aluminium imports fell to 90,000 tonnes from 100,000 tonnes in September.

CHINA ALUMINA: China’s exports of aluminium raw ingredient alumina, meanwhile, soared in October to their highest since at least 2014 to 460,072 tonnes.

PRICES: LME copper was down 1 percent at $6,192 a tonne, aluminium was 0.1 percent lower at $1,944, zinc had lost 1.2 percent to $2,552.50, lead was down 1.4 percent at $1,966.50 and tin had slipped 0.9 percent to $19,070.