METALS-Nickel, zinc drop on weaker China demand; focus on Trump-Xi meeting

(Recasts throughout, updates closing prices) By Mai Nguyen and Melanie Burton HANOI/MELBOURNE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Steel-linked metals nickel and zinc fell on Monday on expectations of weaker demand from Chinese steel mills. All other base metals declined amid caution ahead of trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. "The market started to be really concerned about the uncertainty of what the outcome will be from the U.S.-China trade talk," said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities. ZINC: Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc settled down 2.5 percent at 20,540 yuan ($2,958.63) a tonne, posting its biggest single-day drop since August, while London zinc fell 0.6 percent to $2,504 a tonne by 0709 GMT. NICKEL: London nickel traded 0.6 percent weaker but Shanghai nickel bucked the trend among base metals to settle up 0.2 percent. Nickel stockpile in LME warehouses is around a five-year low, at 214,188 tonnes MNISTX-TOTAL. STEEL: Chinese iron ore futures tumbled and steel prices dropped as worries over weaker steel demand sustained a sell-off, with raw materials coking coal and coal also down sharply. TIN: Shfe tin settled 1.4 percent lower and LME tin slipped 0.1 percent amid rising stocks and expected weaker demand in China next year. DEMAND: Weaker Chinese demand is expected to move the global tin market into a surplus of 500 tonnes next year from a 7,500-tonne deficit in 2018, the International Tin Association said on Friday, while China's tin warehouse supplies hit 8,200 tonnes, the highest in more than a year and up by 73 percent from late August SSN-TOTAL-D. CHINA GROWTH: China's economic growth is expected to hit 6.6 percent this year and slow to 6.3 percent in 2019 as the country struggles with challenges relating to trade and structural reform, economists from Beijing's Renmin University said. CHINA-U.S.: A G20 summit scheduled later this week in Argentina is expected to set a trade war turning point, when leaders from the two biggest economies meet to address trade tensions that have been increasingly hurting global growth. U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar held broad gains on Monday as investors sought shelter in the world's most liquid currency on fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and as U.S.-Sino trade tensions sapped risk appetite. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to import greenback-commodities into countries using other currencies. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9424 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)