METALS-Nickel, zinc drop on weaker demand from Chinese steel mills

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen and Melanie Burton HANOI/MELBOURNE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Steel-linked metals nickel and zinc lost ground on Monday as expectations of weaker demand from Chinese mills dented prices. All other base metals fell amid caution ahead of trade talks between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. "The market started to be really concerned about the uncertainty of what the outcome will be from the U.S.-China trade talk," said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities. ZINC & NICKEL: Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc hit a two-month low of 20,330 yuan a tonne, while London zinc was down 0.46 percent at $2,507.5 a tonne, by 0429 GMT. London nickel traded 1 percent weaker and Shanghai nickel dipped 0.3 percent. STEEL: Chinese iron ore futures tumbled nearly 6 percent and steel prices dropped to their lowest in almost five months on Monday as worries over weaker steel demand sustained a sell-off, with raw materials coking coal and coal also down sharply. CHINA GROWTH: China's economic growth is expected to hit 6.6 percent this year and slow to 6.3 percent in 2019 as the country struggles with challenges relating to trade and structural reform, economists from Beijing's Renmin University said. CHINA-U.S.: A G20 summit scheduled later this week in Argentina is expected to set a trade war turning point, when leaders from the two biggest economies meet to address trade tensions that have been increasingly hurting global growth. COPPER: LME copper lost 0.4 percent to $6,182 a tonne, while Shanghai copper dropped 0.6 percent to 49,310 yuan a tonne. TIN: Shfe tin dived 1.9 percent and LME tin prices slipped 0.6 percent amid rising stocks in China. China's tin warehouse supplies have hit 8,200 tonnes, the highest in more than a year and up by 73 percent from late August. SSN-TOTAL-D U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar rose versus its major peers on Monday, as investors sought shelter in safe haven currencies as fears of a global growth slowdown and U.S.-Sino trade tensions sapped risk appetite. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to import greenback-commodities into countries using other currencies. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore and Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)