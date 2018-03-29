METALS-Prices stall in first quarter as trade concerns bite

(Updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 29 (Reuters) - London copper moved higher on Thursday but has dropped by around 7 percent in the first quarter, reflecting complex-wide losses on fears that an escalating trade spat could slow the demand for metals. Concerns that worsening trade relations between China and the United States could spill across into other countries have fuelled worries about a slowdown in China, which is already seeing inventories build, said analyst Helen Lau at broker Argonaut in Hong Kong. "Overall the inventory after China's new year did not come down as much as the industry expected," she said. "China's economic slowdown and the escalating trade war concerns... All of this is pointing towards headwinds for commodity demand." FUNDAMENTALS * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 1 percent at $6,729 a tonne by 0703 GMT, having stabilised in the previous session. Prices this week fell to their weakest since early December at $6,532 a tonne and are on course for a 7.1 percent loss for the first quarter after double-digit growth for the past two years. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed up 0.8 percent at 49,880 yuan ($7,935.60) a tonne, having plumbed this week to its weakest since July. * HOLIDAY: The LME will be closed on Friday, March 30, and Monday, April 2, for the Easter holiday, with normal trading resuming on Tuesday. * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may not be imposed until early June, administration officials said on Wednesday, with public consultations and potential tariff revisions buying time for negotiations to forestall them. * TARIFFS: China is still considering import curbs on U.S. soybeans in retaliation for moves by Washington to impose trade tariffs, director at the U.S. Soybean Export Council Asia Paul Burke said. * CHINA: China will lower the value-added tax rate on the manufacturing, transportation, construction, telecommunication and agricultural sectors from May 1, state radio reported, citing a cabinet meeting. * TRADE: China could target a broad range of U.S. businesses from agriculture to aircraft, autos, semiconductors and even services if the trade conflict with the United States escalates, the China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday. * COPPER: Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, one of China's biggest copper smelters, said on Wednesday its 2017 net profit more than doubled, growing at the fastest pace in seven years, mainly due to higher copper prices. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks sagged on Thursday after Wall Street slumped on an extended sell-off in tech firms, while the dollar dipped as it lost some momentum after surging to a one-week high. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0703 GMT Three month LME copper 6729.50 Most active ShFE copper 49880 Three month LME aluminium 2030 Most active ShFE aluminium 13815 Three month LME zinc 3306 Most active ShFE zinc 24955 Three month LME lead 2411 Most active ShFE lead 18735 Three month LME nickel 13305 Most active ShFE nickel 98810 Three month LME tin 20910 Most active ShFE tin 141690 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 560.55 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1031.36 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 299.4 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 145.19 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -331.27 ($1 = 6.2856 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)