December 20, 2017 / 5:45 AM / in 34 minutes

METALS-Shanghai aluminium climbs over 1 pct on alumina shortages

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose
over 1 percent on Wednesday, bouncing back from a slight dip in
the previous session, as rising raw material prices and
production cuts in China provided end-of-year support to the
market.
    Producers of alumina in northern China have been affected by
an escalating natural gas shortage in the region, pushing up the
price of the substance, which is used by smelters to make
aluminium.
    The aluminium price revival, following a 17.5 percent plunge
in the price of the metal from Sept. 21 as winter curbs on
Chinese smelters underwhelmed, "is because of the alumina price
rebound, which is in turn driven by the gas price surge," said
Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
    "Given the rising gas price, fuel cost may account for a
higher percentage than the normal 30 percent" of alumina
production costs, she added.
             
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded February contract in
Shanghai was up 1.2 percent at 14,660 yuan
($2,222.93)per tonne at the mid-session interval, heading for a
fourth gain in five days after data out last week showed a hefty
drop in China's November aluminium output.
    * ALUMINA: A unit of State Power Investment Corp           
in China's Shanxi province will cut its alumina output by
50,000-60,000 tonnes this month due to gas shortages, a company
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $2,097.50 a tonne by
0450 GMT, having touched a three-week peak on Tuesday.

    * COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on the
ShFE gained 0.3 percent to 53,700 yuan a tonne, but
copper on the LME was flat at $6,941.50 a tonne.   
    * UNITED STATES: U.S. President Donald Trump's new security
strategy bolsters the case for trade actions to protect U.S.
economic interests on national security grounds, including
possible import tariffs on steel and aluminium, a senior Trump
administration official said on Tuesday.
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, said on
Tuesday it had taken a preliminary decision to leave the World
Coal Association (WCA) over differences on climate change and
might also withdraw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

    * COLUMN: Threat of strikes looms large for copper supply in
2018: Andy Home
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
           
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares fell on Wednesday, taking their cues from
Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward U.S. tax changes
ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through
Congress, while higher U.S. Treasury yields underpinned the
dollar.    
    
       
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany    Producer prices Nov
    0900  Euro zone    Current account Oct
    1500  U.S.      Existing home sales Nov    
        
    PRICES    
    
    
                                                 0450 GMT
 Three month LME copper                            6941.5
 Most active ShFE copper                            53700
 Three month LME aluminium                         2097.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                         14660
 Three month LME zinc                                3213
 Most active ShFE zinc                              25510
 Three month LME lead                              2556.5
 Most active ShFE lead                              19390
 Three month LME nickel                             11815
 Most active ShFE nickel                            95030
 Three month LME tin                                19295
 Most active ShFE tin                              137520
                                                         
                                                         
 LME/SHFE COPPER                 LMESHFCUc3        290.89
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM              LMESHFALc3      -1399.98
                                             
 LME/SHFE ZINC                   LMESHFZNc3        390.37
 LME/SHFE LEAD                   LMESHFPBc3      -1077.54
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                 LMESHFNIc3       2206.25
                                             
 
($1 = 6.5949 Chinese yuan )

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil
Nair)

