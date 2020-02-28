METALS-Shanghai aluminium drops to 1-year low as virus hits demand

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped to their lowest in more than a year, as the coronavirus outbreak in top consumer China stoked worries about a demand slump and high inventories.

The most traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell as much as 1.4% to 13,220 yuan ($1,885.12) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 15, 2019.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 0.3% to $1,685 a tonne by 0226 GMT.

The coronavirus epidemic, which started in China, has spread to nearly 50 countries and disrupted global economic activities, mainly in China where it has killed nearly 2,800 people and infected around 78,800.

Russian aluminium group United Company Rusal said the virus would hit the Chinese market in the first half of this year with weak demand and a bigger supply surplus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* PRICES: LME nickel dipped 0.4% to $12,330 a tonne, zinc was almost unchanged at $2,011.50 a tonne, copper rose 0.2% to $5,626.50 a tonne and lead increased 0.7% to $1,821 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: ShFE copper declined 1% to 44,890 yuan a tonne, aluminium fell 1.3% to 13,230 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.3% to 99,740 yuan a tonne and zinc decreased 2.3% to 16,040 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA: China should stockpile some non-ferrous metals to take the pressure off producers whose sales have been drying up because of the outbreak, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said.

* IMF: The virus will have an impact on global economic growth and the International Monetary Fund is likely to downgrade its growth forecast as result, its spokesman said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global share markets headed for the worst week since the darkest days of the financial crisis in 2008 as investors braced for the coronavirus to morph into a pandemic and derail world economic growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

PRICES

