METALS-Shanghai aluminium extends falls to fresh 2-year low

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Shanghai base metals fell on Thursday, with aluminium hitting a fresh two-year low, on concerns that an escalating Sino-U.S. trade row will hurt demand, while another batch of weak data from top metals consumer China added to the negative tone. China's manufacturing sector barely grew last month after stalling in September, a private survey showed, a day after the country's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the slowest growth in over two years. Sentiment on base metals "wasn't helped by data showing cancelled warrants and orders to withdraw metal from (London Metal Exchange) warehouses had fallen," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: SHFE aluminium fell for a sixth straight session, shedding as much as 1.2 percent to 13,860 yuan ($1,989.84) a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2016, before ending the morning session at 13,870 yuan a tonne. * SMELTERS: China's aluminium smelters are under pressure from current low prices, with the situation exacerbated by high costs for key raw material alumina, analysts say. * LME ALUMINIUM: London aluminium nudged up 0.3 percent to $1,960 a tonne, after hitting a near 15-month low of $1,953 in the previous session. * CHINA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in September, while an extended contraction in export orders highlighted rising pressure on the economy as a trade war with the United States intensified. * COPPER: Three-month LME copper CMCU3> edged up 0.2 percent to $6,006.50 a tonne, while Shanghai copper lost 0.8 percent to 48,770 yuan a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, which is used to make stainless steel, slipped as much as 2 percent in Shanghai to a six-month low of 96,330 yuan a tonne. Lead bucked the negative trend with a 2.4 percent jump on concerns of an environmental crackdown in China. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session, while the pound rallied on a report Britain has secured a deal that would give its financial services firms continued access to European markets after Brexit. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct 1200 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0433 GMT Three month LME copper 6008.5 Most active ShFE copper 48760 Three month LME aluminium 1960 Most active ShFE aluminium 13870 Three month LME zinc 2510.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21535 Three month LME lead 1941 Most active ShFE lead 18735 Three month LME nickel 11540 Most active ShFE nickel 96650 Three month LME tin 19120 Most active ShFE tin 146050 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 235.45 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1949.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 553.47 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 2024.55 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2573.84 ($1 = 6.9654 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Subhranshu Sahu)