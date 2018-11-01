Company News
METALS-Shanghai aluminium extends falls to fresh 2-year low

    BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Shanghai base metals fell on
Thursday, with aluminium hitting a fresh two-year low, on
concerns that an escalating Sino-U.S. trade row will hurt
demand, while another batch of weak data from top metals
consumer China added to the negative tone.
    China's manufacturing sector barely grew last month after
stalling in September, a private survey showed, a day after the
country's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the slowest
growth in over two years.
    Sentiment on base metals "wasn't helped by data showing
cancelled warrants and orders to withdraw metal from (London
Metal Exchange) warehouses had fallen," ANZ wrote in a note.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: SHFE aluminium fell for a sixth
straight session, shedding as much as 1.2 percent to 13,860 yuan
($1,989.84) a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2016, before
ending the morning session at 13,870 yuan a tonne.
    * SMELTERS: China's aluminium smelters are under pressure
from current low prices, with the situation exacerbated by high
costs for key raw material alumina, analysts say.  
    * LME ALUMINIUM: London aluminium nudged up 0.3
percent to $1,960 a tonne, after hitting a near 15-month low of
$1,953 in the previous session. 
    * CHINA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for October edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in
September, while an extended contraction in export orders
highlighted rising pressure on the economy as a trade war with
the United States intensified. 
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper CMCU3> edged up 0.2 percent
to $6,006.50 a tonne, while Shanghai copper lost 0.8
percent to 48,770 yuan a tonne.    
    * OTHER METALS: Nickel, which is used to make stainless
steel, slipped as much as 2 percent in Shanghai to a
six-month low of 96,330 yuan a tonne. Lead bucked the
negative trend with a 2.4 percent jump on concerns of an
environmental crackdown in China.    
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor
sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street
session, while the pound rallied on a report Britain has secured
a deal that would give its financial services firms continued
access to European markets after Brexit.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)    
    0145  China    Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct
    1200  Bank of England announces interest rate decision
    1230  U.S.    Weekly jobless claims
    1400  U.S.      Construction spending Sep
    1400  U.S.      ISM manufacturing PMI    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0433 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6008.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       48760
 Three month LME aluminium                      1960
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13870
 Three month LME zinc                         2510.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                         21535
 Three month LME lead                           1941
 Most active ShFE lead                         18735
 Three month LME nickel                        11540
 Most active ShFE nickel                       96650
 Three month LME tin                           19120
 Most active ShFE tin                         146050
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3     235.45
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3    -1949.3
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     553.47
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3    2024.55
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3    2573.84
 ($1 = 6.9654 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and
Subhranshu Sahu)
