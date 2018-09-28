METALS-Shanghai aluminium falls for 4th day, clocks worst month since March

(Adds nickel milestone, updates prices) BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped for a fourth session on Friday and recorded their steepest monthly drop since March after China decided not to impose blanket cuts on industrial output in 28 northern cities this winter. The production cuts are to be determined by local authorities and the market expects less restrictions on aluminium supply. Shanghai nickel closed down 0.5 percent, tracking a fall in the ferrous complex, and ended the third quarter down 11.1 percent, its biggest quarterly drop in three years. The London base metals complex was broadly higher, however, with copper adding 0.5 percent amid thin trade before China shuts down for a week-long holiday. "If you look at the regional macro cues they are all higher. Ahead of the holidays maybe people don’t want to be short," said Matt France, head of Asia institutional metal sales at Marex Spectron in Singapore. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium fell as much as 1.5 percent to 14,275 yuan a tonne, the lowest since July 23 and closed down 1.2 percent at 14,310 yuan. The metal notched a 4.2 percent drop in Shanghai in September. London Metal Exchange aluminium was down 0.2 percent to $2,026.50 a tonne as of 0717 GMT after hitting a one-week low. * LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.5 percent to $6,216 a tonne, snapping four straight sessions of declines. Copper has fallen 2.4 percent this week, putting it on course for its steepest weekly fall in six, although it is also heading for a 4.1 percent gain over September, which would be its best month since December 2017. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at 50,170 yuan a tonne. * GRASBERG: Global mining giants Freeport McMoRan Inc and Rio Tinto have struck a binding accord to sell a majority stake in the world's second-biggest copper mine, Grasberg, to Indonesia's state mining company, Inalum for $3.85 billion. * NICKEL: Chinese battery firm GEM Co Ltd on Friday said it was teaming up with four companies to invest a total of $700 million in a project to produce battery-grade nickel chemicals in Indonesia. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Japan's Nikkei raced to a 27-year high on Friday on the back of a lower yen and improved prospects for corporate earnings, while optimism over the U.S. economy's short-term outlook supported broad risk appetite and the dollar. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0731 GMT Three month LME copper 6214.5 Most active ShFE copper 50170 Three month LME aluminium 2029 Most active ShFE aluminium 14310 Three month LME zinc 2546 Most active ShFE zinc 21915 Three month LME lead 2015.5 Most active ShFE lead 18105 Three month LME nickel 12670 Most active ShFE nickel 104510 Three month LME tin 18875 Most active ShFE tin 147900 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 286.86 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1885.74 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 828.32 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1137.91 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1912.9 ($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vyas Mohan)