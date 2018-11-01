METALS-Shanghai aluminium falls for 6th day, hits fresh 2-yr low

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals fell in early trade on Thursday, with aluminium hitting a fresh two-year low on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade row will hurt demand, as another batch of weak data from top metals consumer China adding to the negative sentiment. A private survey showed China's manufacturing sector barely grew last month after stalling in September, a day after the country's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the slowest growth in over two years. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: The most traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was lower for a sixth day, falling as much as 1.2 percent to 13,860 yuan ($1,989.38) a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2016, putting Chinese smelters under further pressure. * CHINA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in September, while an extended contraction in export orders highlighted rising pressure on the economy as a trade war with the United States intensified. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to $6,007 a tonne, while Shanghai copper lost 0.8 percent to 48,780 yuan a tonne. * NICKEL: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, slipped as much as 2 percent in Shanghai to a six-month low of 96,330 yuan a tonne. * NICKEL: Production at Russia's Norilsk Nickel's Bystrinsky copper project near the Chinese border surged in the third quarter, the company said on Wednesday, indicating it was making progress fixing a problem with equipment. * VEDANTA: Indian miner Vedanta Ltd reported on Wednesday a 34 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by lower revenue from its zinc operations, rising costs and the shutdown of a smelter in southern India. * STEINWEG: Logistics and warehousing firm C. Steinweg has been approved by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) as an official warehouse in mainland China, the company said on its website. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct 1200 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0213 GMT Three month LME copper 6007.5 Most active ShFE copper 48790 Three month LME aluminium 1960 Most active ShFE aluminium 13885 Three month LME zinc 2509 Most active ShFE zinc 21475 Three month LME lead 1933.5 Most active ShFE lead 18585 Three month LME nickel 11580 Most active ShFE nickel 96790 Three month LME tin 19160 Most active ShFE tin 145670 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 255.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 4702.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 469.31 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1937.12 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2191.54 ($1 = 6.9670 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)