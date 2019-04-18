METALS-Shanghai aluminium hits 4-1/2-month high on improved China outlook

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices breached the psychological 14,000 yuan ($2,093.61) a tonne barrier for the first time in four and a half months overnight and extended gains on Thursday on an improved outlook in top consumer China. The 14,000 yuan mark is considered an average break-even for Chinese aluminium smelters, whose margins had been squeezed by a protracted price slump over 2018. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: The most traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for delivery in June, rose as much as 0.8 percent to 14,070 yuan a tonne, the highest since Dec. 3, and was at 14,035 yuan as of 0148 GMT. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange nudged up 0.2 percent to $1,853.50. * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium production fell 3.6 percent on a daily basis in March from the previous two months to its lowest rate since October, according to calculations based on official data released on Thursday. * CHINA: China's economy grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, above expectations and steady from the previous quarter, helped by sharply higher factory production. * COPPER: Three-month LME copper slipped 0.3 percent to $6,535 a tonne, after closing 0.9 percent higher in the previous session. ShFE copper edged up 0.1 percent to 49,610 yuan a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel and zinc fell 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, mirroring a decline in the Chinese ferrous complex. Lead was also down, while tin was flat. * LITHIUM: China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Wednesday it would nominate two Chileans and a U.S. businessman to the board of lithium miner SQM, candidates seen as 'safe choices' for the world's No. 2 lithium producer as it faces booming demand. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were subdued after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0130 Australia Employment March 0130 Australia Unemployment Rate March 0715 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI April 0730 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI April 0800 EU Markit Mfg Flash PMI April 0800 EU Markit Serv Flash PMI April 0800 EU Markit Comp Flash PMI April 0830 UK Retail Sales MM March 0830 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March 0830 UK Retail Sales YY March 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1230 US Retail Sales MM March PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0151 GMT Three month LME copper 6534 Most active ShFE copper 49600 Three month LME aluminium 1853.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14035 Three month LME zinc 2805 Most active ShFE zinc 21635 Three month LME lead 1938 Most active ShFE lead 16375 Three month LME nickel 12890 Most active ShFE nickel 100170 Three month LME tin 20420 Most active ShFE tin 148610 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 235.99 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -12.57 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -28 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1233.78 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 494.33 ($1 = 6.6870 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)