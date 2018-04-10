METALS-Shanghai aluminium hits 5-week high; Xi speech in focus

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices touched their highest in five weeks on Tuesday, pulled higher by U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal , as most base metals rose ahead of a key speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, imported only 14,631 tonnes of primary aluminium from Russia in 2017, according to Chinese customs data, although Russia was still its top supplier of the metal. Xi is addressing the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, with investors watching for comments on a brewing U.S.-China trade war that has roiled metals markets. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to 14,280 yuan ($2,265.55) a tonne by 0138 GMT. It earlier touched 14,345 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 7. * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,137.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, having jumped 4.7 percent in the previous session on supply concerns after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal. * ALUMINIUM: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminium giant United Company Rusal as the penalties further shake up the global metals trade and boost costs for U.S. consumers, industry sources said on Monday. * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal threaten aluminium turmoil: Andy Home. * COPPER: Three-month copper in London was up 0.6 percent at $6,871 a tonne, extending a 0.9 percent gain on Monday, while Shanghai copper climbed 1.1 percent to 50,920 yuan a tonne. * COPPER Chile’s state-owned miner Codelco ( IPO-CIU.L