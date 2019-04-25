METALS-Shanghai aluminium hits near 6-month high as demand seen rebounding

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Tom Daly BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Thursday on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, with Shanghai aluminium hitting a near six-month peak on expectations of higher consumption and lower stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: The most traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 14,270 yuan ($2,120.83) a tonne, the highest since Oct. 31 by mid-day, further easing pressure on Chinese smelters' margins. "This recovery is mainly driven by the expectation of China's stimulus to boost consumption of aluminium downstream sectors, i.e. automobiles and home appliances, etc.," Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities, said in a note. "We are of view that the price rebound should not be sustained in view of possible over-expectation of Chinese stimulus, lacklustre auto market, high utilisation rates of Chinese smelters and weak alumina prices," Lau added. * ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Aluminium inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell by 14,175 tonnes on Wednesday to 1.03 million tonnes, the lowest since October MAL-STOCKS. * COLUMN: Global aluminium output flatlines as outages offset ramp-ups: Andy Home * COPPER: ShFE copper rose 0.6 percent to 49,270 yuan a tonne, while three-month LME copper eased 0.1 percent to $6,443 a tonne by 0440 GMT, after closing up 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * COPPER: The world's top copper miner Codelco has added its first hybrid dumptruck to its fleet at its El Teniente mine, the company said on Wednesday, in a global mining industry that is increasingly seeking to reduce its emissions and environmental footprint. * TRADE: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for trade talks beginning on April 30, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. * VALE: Brazilian miner Vale SA has filed a lawsuit in the United States against BSG Resources Ltd to force the firm to pay Vale $1.2 billion, as mandated by an arbitrator, the company said on Wednesday. * DEEPSEA MINING: China and a quest for battery minerals have injected momentum into a long U.N. process to agree a law on deep sea mining, which could be adopted by the end of 2020, if the political will exists, the head of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0217 GMT Three month LME copper 6448 Most active ShFE copper 49300 Three month LME aluminium 1872.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14245 Three month LME zinc 2743 Most active ShFE zinc 21425 Three month LME lead 1931.5 Most active ShFE lead 16525 Three month LME nickel 12415 Most active ShFE nickel 97680 Three month LME tin 19725 Most active ShFE tin 147140 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 258.57 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -13.51 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -29.76 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1341.12 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 3224.77 ($1 = 6.7285 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)