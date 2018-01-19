METALS-Shanghai aluminium, lead climb on smog alerts

(Adds change to Jiyuan alert, inventory data; updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose on Friday, buoyed by the first acceleration in China's GDP growth in seven years and by a pollution alert in a major industrial province. The climb came even as the country's output of the metal on Thursday posted a surprise jump for December. "GDP, industrial production and fixed asset investment all recorded strong growth," ANZ wrote in a note on Friday about the China data. "The (metals) sector was also supported by some supply-side issues." Late on Thursday, the city of Zhengzhou, capital of the key aluminium-smelting province of Henan, raised its alert for air pollution to red, the highest level, effective from Friday. That means tighter curbs on output of industrial products, including metals. A similar alert in the lead production hub of Jiyuan, also in Henan, was downgraded to orange on Friday. It will last only until Jan. 21 instead of the four days previously announced, although the city said the strictest curbs would remain in place until then. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed up 1 percent at 14,765 yuan ($2,308.65) but posted a weekly drop of 2.3 percent. * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9 percent at $2,261.50 a tonne by 0736 GMT, after ending up 2.2 percent in the previous session. * LEAD: Lead was the biggest gainer among base metals on the ShFE, rising 1.8 percent to 19,570 yuan a tonne at the close on the back of the Jiyuan alert. * CHINA: China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, as an export recovery helped the country post its first annual acceleration in growth in seven years, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion. * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium production rebounded in December to its highest since June, reversing five months of declines and lifting 2017 output to a record. * SHFE STOCKS: Deliverable ShFE aluminium inventories grew by 9,818 tonnes from a week earlier to a fresh record of 783,759 tonnes on Friday, according to ShFE data. Lead stocks, which have been tighter, rose by 1,433 tonnes to 43,572 tonnes. * COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract in Shanghai closed up 0.1 percent at 53,710 a yuan a tonne. Three-month London copper rose 0.8 percent to $7,130.50 a tonne, building on Thursday's gain of 0.6 percent after a force majeure in Mongolia. * MONGOLIA: The Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia's southern Gobi Desert declared force majeure after protests by Chinese coal haulers disrupted deliveries near the border, said majority owner Turquoise Hill. * ZINC: Rising supplies of zinc over the next couple of years are unlikely to replenish dwindling inventories to the extent that the market stops fretting about shortages and driving up prices towards the peaks seen in 2007. * NICKEL: The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 8,400 tonnes in November from 11,500 tonnes in the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said on Thursday. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asia stocks shook off losses on Wall Street and edged up to record highs on Friday following China's announcement of faster-than-expected fourth quarter growth, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown weighed on the dollar. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0736 GMT Three month LME copper 7130.5 Most active ShFE copper 53710 Three month LME aluminium 2261.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14765 Three month LME zinc 3400.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26095 Three month LME lead 2612.5 Most active ShFE lead 19570 Three month LME nickel 12361 Most active ShFE nickel 96830 Three month LME tin 20545 Most active ShFE tin 146000 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 557.21 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2017.15 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 409.37 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -615.89 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1995.77 ($1 = 6.3955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)