METALS-Shanghai aluminium on course to end four-day losing streak

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose by around 1 percent in early trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Thursday, on track to end a four-day losing run. The metal is still down nearly 8 percent in Shanghai so far this month as winter smelting curbs turned out not to be as severe as the market had expected. * SHFE AlUMINIUM: Shanghai's most-traded aluminium contract was up 0.9 percent at 15,045 yuan ($2,279.30) a tonne at 0112 GMT, having begun November close to 16,400 yuan a tonne. * LME ALUMINIUM: On the London Metal Exchange, three-month aluminium was down 0.4 percent at $2,099 a tonne amid quiet trade due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It has lost less than 3 percent this month. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was dowm 0.3 percent at $6,933 a tonne, having posted a 0.7-percent gain in the previous session. The most-traded copper contract on the ShFE was flat at 53,990 yuan a tonne. * LME WAIVERS: The LME said on Wednesday it had agreed a range of waivers and discounts to assuage its members when it starts to charge a fee on off-exchange, over-the-counter (OTC) contracts that reference its prices. * PERU: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern Copper Corp said on Wednesday they had started an indefinite strike, demanding a fair share of profits, while the company said the stoppage had not affected operations. * INDONESIA: State-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) is targetting a 162-percent jump in nickel ore sales next year to 11 million tonnes from an estimated 4.2 million tonnes this year, its chief executive said. * POLYUS: A French judge put Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, whose family controls Polyus, Russia's biggest gold producer, under formal investigation on Wednesday after his arrest linked to a tax evasion case. nL8N1NS27H] * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares edged ahead on Thursday as speculation the Federal Reserve might not tighten U.S. policy as aggressively as first thought slugged the dollar and boosted bonds globally. * The dollar fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since October against a basket of major currencies, marking its worst one-day performance in five months. DATA AHEAD 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3 0745 France Business climate Nov 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0930 Britain GDP 2nd Release Q3 PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0150 GMT Three month LME copper 6933 Most active ShFE copper 53980 Three month LME aluminium 2099 Most active ShFE aluminium 15045 Three month LME zinc 3231 Most active ShFE zinc 25670 Three month LME lead 2438.5 Most active ShFE lead 18635 Three month LME nickel 11920 Most active ShFE nickel 96090 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 142610 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 586.21 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1059.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 438.4 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -755.34 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2531.68 ($1 = 6.6007 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)