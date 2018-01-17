FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai aluminium prices slip as ingot flows improve

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices
extended declines into a second session on Wednesday as
improving weather conditions smoothed the flow of ingots from
China's remote northwestern Xinjiang region to the east of the
country.
    Heavy snowfall in Xinjiang, a key aluminium smelting region,
had disrupted transportation this month, leaving ingots stuck in
transit. "Even so, the inventory on the market is still
growing," said Xu Maili, director of non-ferrous metal reserarch
at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. 
    Shanghai aluminium prices are already down 3.9 percent year
-to-date, with deliverable Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE)
aluminium stocks at a record 773,941 tonnes, as of Jan. 12.
    "As the weather is okay now, transport will get better and
people expect to see more ingot deliveries to warehouses," said
CRU analyst Jackie Wang.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: The most-traded March contract
 on the ShFE was down 1.8 pct at 14,625 yuan 
($2,275.34) a tonne, as of 0452 GMT. Earlier in the session, it
touched its lowest since Dec. 20 at 14,560 yuan a tonne.
    * LONDON ALUMINIUM: Aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) slipped 0.1 percent to $2,188 per tonne, shedding
the modest gains it posted since Tuesday's close.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract
edged 1.4 percent down to 53,850 yuan a tonne, to its lowest
close since Dec. 20, as traders locked in profits ahead of Lunar
New Year.
    * LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange gained 0.1 percent to $7,082 a tonne, partly
recovering from the 1.8 percent fall in the previous session. 
    * POSITIONS: Futures brokerage Gelin Dahua cut its long
position on the ShFE April copper contract by 35 percent
on Tuesday, according to ShFE data, but remains the top position
holder for the month with 7,803 lots.     
    * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel was down 1.9 percent at
97,280 yuan a tonne, poised for its fourth consecutive session
of declines, tracking a more than 5 percent slide in London on
Tuesday.     
    * INVENTORIES: Stocks of industrial metals in LME warehouses
fell more than 40 percent last year and further declines are
expected in 2018, which should in theory signal tighter supplies
and fuel a blistering price rally.
    * AUSTRALIA: Mining group South32 Ltd's
second-quarter metallurgical coal output dropped 43 percent due
to the suspension of operations at its Appin mine in Australia
over safety concerns, the company said on Wednesday.
        
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc on Tuesday said a
U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing the big Anglo-Australian
mining company of fraud for overstating the value of Mozambique
coal assets it had bought in 2011 should be dismissed. 

    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday
as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and
commodity prices while digital currencies tumbled on worries
about tighter regulations.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    1415  U.S.     Industrial production Dec
    1500  U.S.      NAHB housing market index Jan
    1500  U.S.     Senate Banking Committee votes on nomination 
           of Jerome Powell to be chairman of the               
Federal Reserve 
        
    PRICES       
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                           0515 GMT
 Three month LME copper                           7087
 Most active ShFE copper                         53850
 Three month LME aluminium                        2187
 Most active ShFE aluminium                      14625
 Three month LME zinc                           3396.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                           26105
 Three month LME lead                             2563
 Most active ShFE lead                           19140
 Three month LME nickel                          12500
 Most active ShFE nickel                         97280
 Three month LME tin                             20410
 Most active ShFE tin                           145010
                                                      
                                                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3       675.03
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3     -1705.26
                                           
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3       274.57
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3       -702.6
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3      2244.93
                                           
 
    ($1 = 6.4276 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
