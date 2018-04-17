METALS-Shanghai aluminium rises to 3-mth peak, tracks LME on supply woes

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium futures hit their strongest in almost three months on Tuesday amid supply worries after Rio Tinto declared force majeure on some customer contracts after the United States imposed sanctions on the firm's Russian partner Rusal. The gains in Chinese futures followed another rally in London prices to their highest since 2011 on Monday. London aluminium futures have surged more than 18 percent this month. SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as far as 14,985 yuan ($2,388) a tonne, its highest since Jan. 29. It was up nearly 2 percent at 14,840 yuan by 0143 GMT. LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.9 percent to $2,378.50 a tonne. It peaked at $2,403 on Monday, its strongest level since September, 2011. SUPPLY SHORTAGE: The global aluminium market could face supply shortages because of U.S. sanctions on Russia and Norsk Hydro's production cuts in Brazil, Hydro's chief executive told Reuters. RIO TINTO: Apart from saying it would declare force majeure on certain customer contracts, Rio Tinto also said last week it was reviewing Rusal's 20 percent stake in the Queensland Alumina refinery, Rusal's supply and offtake arrangements, bauxite sales to Rusal's refinery in Ireland and offtake contracts for alumina. GLENCORE: Also last week, a source told Reuters that Swiss trader Glencore will declare force majeure on some aluminium supply. ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Total stocks of aluminium at LME warehouses rose 15,100 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes. Total stocks are up 9 percent since the start of the Rusal sanctions on April 6. MAL-STOCKS CHINA GDP: Investors are awaiting the release of China's first-quarter gross domestic product this morning. The world's second-biggest economy was expected to have expanded by 6.7 percent in the first three months of 2018, after growing 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter. COPPER: London copper eased 0.3 percent to $6,893 a tonne and its Shanghai counterpart rose 0.9 percent to 50,840 yuan. MARKETS: Asia stocks edged higher, tracking Wall Street gains as the focus shifted to corporate earnings and looming economic data from China amid signs Western-led strikes on Syria weren't likely to escalate. The dollar steadied. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q1 0200 China Industrial output Mar 0200 China Retail sales Mar 0200 China Urban investment Mar 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 1230 U.S. Housing starts Mar 1230 U.S. Building permits Mar 1315 U.S. Industrial production Mar BASE METALS PRICES 0143 GMT Three month LME 6893 copper Most active ShFE 50840 copper Three month LME 2378.5 aluminium Most active ShFE 14840 aluminium Three month LME 3138.5 zinc Most active ShFE 23655 zinc Three month LME 2355 lead Most active ShFE 18120 lead Three month LME 14125 nickel Most active ShFE 103510 nickel Three 21055 month LME tin Most active ShFE 143960 tin BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 442.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2485.57 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 186.04 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 83.76 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1045.93 ($1 = 6.2757 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford)