April 17, 2018 / 3:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai aluminium rises to 3-mth peak, tracks LME on supply woes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, China data, updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium futures hit
their strongest in almost three months on Tuesday amid supply
worries after Rio Tinto declared force majeure on some customer
contracts after the United States imposed sanctions on the
firm's Russian partner Rusal.
    The gains in Chinese futures followed another rally in
London prices to their highest since 2011 on Monday. London
aluminium futures, which have topped $2,400 a tonne, have surged
19 percent this month.
    "We think an aluminium price of around $2,250/tonne is fair,
as it takes into account the impact of Rusal's displaced
aluminium," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek
Dhar in a note. Rusal accounts for 6-7 percent of global
aluminium supply. 
    "But an overreaction was always on the card as buyers look
to secure aluminium in the short term."
    Benchmark aluminium traded on the London Metal Exchange
 peaked at $2,403 on Monday, its strongest level since
September 2011. 
    
    SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as far as 14,985
yuan ($2,386) a tonne, its highest since Jan. 29. It was up 1.6
percent at 14,805 yuan by 0309 GMT.  
    LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME
slipped 0.5 percent to $2,386.50 a tonne, as investors paused
for breath after the previous session's rally.
    SUPPLY SHORTAGE: The global aluminium market could face
supply shortages because of U.S. sanctions on Russia and Norsk
Hydro's production cuts in Brazil, Hydro's chief
executive told Reuters.
    FILLING THE VOID: "Other players will almost certainly step
in to fill the void, but almost all producers, apart from
Chinese ones that are arguably being held back, are currently
operating flat out and so it is hard to see where the extra
production will come from, at least over the short term," INTL
FCStone consultant Edward Meir said.
    RIO TINTO: Apart from saying it would declare force majeure
on certain customer contracts, Rio Tinto said
last week it was reviewing Rusal's 20 percent stake in
the Queensland Alumina refinery, Rusal's supply and offtake
arrangements, bauxite sales to Rusal's refinery in Ireland and
offtake contracts for alumina.
    GLENCORE: Also last week, a source told Reuters that Swiss
trader Glencore will declare force majeure on some
aluminium supply.
    CHINA GDP: China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first
quarter of 2018, slightly faster than expected, buoyed by strong
consumer demand and surprisingly robust property investment
despite continued measures to tame rising home prices.

    COPPER: London copper was nearly flat at $6,906.50 a
tonne and its Shanghai counterpart rose 1.1 percent to
50,950 yuan.
    MARKETS: Asia stocks edged higher, tracking Wall Street
gains as the focus shifted to corporate earnings and looming
economic data from China amid signs Western-led strikes on Syria
weren't likely to escalate. The dollar steadied.
        
    
                                         0309 GMT
 Three month LME                           6906.5
 copper                            
 Most active ShFE                           50950
 copper                            
 Three month LME                           2386.5
 aluminium                         
 Most active ShFE                           14805
 aluminium                         
 Three month LME                             3154
 zinc                              
 Most active ShFE                           23775
 zinc                              
 Three month LME                             2352
 lead                              
 Most active ShFE                           18210
 lead                              
 Three month LME                            14245
 nickel                            
 Most active ShFE                          103880
 nickel                            
 Three month LME tin                        21140
 Most active ShFE                          144970
 tin                               
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER      LMESHFCUc3           413.48
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM   LMESHFALc3         -2570.68
 LME/SHFE ZINC        LMESHFZNc3           189.46
 LME/SHFE LEAD        LMESHFPBc3           190.34
 LME/SHFE NICKEL      LMESHFNIc3         -1636.97
 ($1 = 6.2813 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.
Editing by Joseph Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)
