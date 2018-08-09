METALS-Shanghai aluminium rises to near 2-month high amid Alcoa strike

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium rose as much 2.8 percent to a near two-month high on Thursday, tracking a jump in London in the previous session, as a strike affecting Alcoa's alumina refineries in Australia and warnings of shutdowns by Rusal supported prices. The Alcoa plants account for around 9.3 million tonnes of capacity or some 8 percent of the world's supply of alumina. Alcoa said on Thursday it did not expect any impact on its production from the industrial action running until Aug. 17. All other Shanghai metals gained at least half a percent with the exception of tin, which edged down 0.1 percent. Top metals consumer China's factory price inflation cooled in July, amid a slowdown in economic growth, according to official data released on Thursday, although the tit-for-tat import tariffs imposed by China and the United States on each other's goods have yet to stoke price pressures. "This afternoon sees U.S. employment and [producer price index] data releases, which if in line as with this morning's Chinese data could also translate itself into further buying of metals," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.2 percent at 14,805 by the mid-session interval, having earlier touched 14,885 yuan a tonne, its highest since June 13. * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $2,121 a tonne, extending a 3.3 percent jump on Wednesday. It earlier touched $2,146, its highest since June 29. * RUSAL: Russian aluminium giant Rusal is concerned about an impending catastrophe if U.S. sanctions are not lifted, with some of its production halted as early as September, two sources close to the company said. * EQUITIES: Shares in Chinese aluminium firms rose sharply on higher aluminium prices. * TARIFFS: China is slapping additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports from fuel and steel products to autos and medical equipment, the Chinese commerce ministry said, as the world's largest economies escalated their trade dispute. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets found support on Thursday as a rally in Chinese stocks helped offset the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war, while Russia's rouble tumbled as the United States slapped fresh sanctions on the country. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales June PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)