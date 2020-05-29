METALS-Shanghai aluminium scales near 3-month high on China demand

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose to a near three-month high on Friday, underpinned by a solid recovery in demand in top consumer China and falling stockpiles.

The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) climbed to its highest since March 3 at 13,190 yuan ($1,844.94) a tonne, up 0.7%.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hovered around its highest level in two months, inching up 0.03% to $1,537.50 a tonne by 0401 GMT.

“The aluminium price recovery in Chinese market was primarily driven by quick inventory decline and positive sentiments towards demand recovery,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note.

* STOCKS: ShFE aluminium inventories AL-STX-SGH were at their lowest since Feb. 7 as of the end of last week, the latest exchange data showed.

* ALCOA: Alcoa is considering laying off up to 534 workers from its San Ciprian aluminium plant as high energy costs and low aluminium prices led to persistent losses.

* Asia’s stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check, as investors await the U.S. response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong.

