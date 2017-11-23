FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Shanghai aluminium set to end four-day losing streak
November 23, 2017 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai aluminium set to end four-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, technical data; updates prices)
    BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices rose
as much as 1 percent on Thursday, on track to end a four-day
losing run despite some lingering bearish sentiment.  
    The metal is still down by around 8 percent in Shanghai so
far this month, as Chinese winter smelting restrictions in force
from mid-November turned out to be less severe than the market
expected. It remains up by 11 percent year-to-date. 
    "Supply-side reforms in the Chinese aluminium smelting
sector are accelerating, and environmental regulations are
further limiting output," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a
2018 commodities outlook, forecasting that prices would average
$2,075 a tonne in six months.
    Global aluminium demand will rise by 5 percent next year and
the market "will shift into a deficit for the first time in over
a decade", they added.
             
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded aluminium contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 15,030
yuan ($2,279.83) a tonne by the mid-session break, having closed
below 15,000 yuan a tonne on Wednesday for the first time since
Aug. 1.
    * GETTING TECHNICAL: ShFE aluminium closed below its 200-day
moving average on Tuesday for the first time in more than 18
months, sending a sell signal to chart-following funds. 
    * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in the ShFE aluminium
contract fell to 790,710 lots on Wednesday, its lowest level
since early August. 
    * LME ALUMINIUM: On the London Metal Exchange, three-month
aluminium was down 0.2 percent at $2,103 a tonne amid
quiet trade due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United
States. It has lost less than 3 percent this month.  
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.1
percent at $6,950 a tonne at 0439 GMT, having posted a
0.7-percent gain in the previous session. The
most-traded copper contract on the ShFE was up 0.1
percent at 54,040 yuan a tonne.
    * LME WAIVERS: The LME said on Wednesday it had agreed a
range of waivers and discounts to assuage its members when it
starts to charge a fee on off-exchange, over-the-counter (OTC)
contracts that reference its prices. 
    * PERU: Workers for the two largest unions at Southern
Copper Corp in Peru said on Wednesday they had started
an indefinite strike, demanding a fair share of profits, while
the company said the stoppage had not affected operations.

    * INDONESIA: State-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang
Tbk (Antam) is targeting a 162-percent jump in nickel
ore sales next year to 11 million tonnes from an estimated 4.2
million tonnes this year, its chief executive said.
    
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
               
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The dollar was on the defensive Thursday after suffering
its worst drubbing in five months, while bonds celebrated a
comeback on speculation the Federal Reserve might not tighten
U.S. policy as aggressively as previously thought. 
  
    * A gauge of global equity performance scaled fresh record
highs on Wednesday, propelled by bullish growth and company
earnings outlooks, while crude oil rose to the highest prices in
more than two years.
       
              
    DATA AHEAD    
    0700  Germany     Detailed GDP Q3
    0745  France      Business climate Nov
    0800  France    Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0830  Germany      Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0900  Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
    0930  Britain   GDP 2nd Release Q3    
        
    PRICES
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0449 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6950
 Most active ShFE copper                   54030
 Three month LME aluminium                 2103
 Most active ShFE aluminium                15030
 Three month LME zinc                      3227.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                     25685
 Three month LME lead                      2448.5
 Most active ShFE lead                     18615
 Three month LME nickel                    11910
 Most active ShFE nickel                   96000
 Three month LME tin                       19405
 Most active ShFE tin                      142360
                                           
 BASE                                      
   METALS ARBITRAGE                        
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3  577.28
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3  -1095.48
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3  510.96
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3  -832.74
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3  2520.52
 


($1 = 6.5926 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
