METALS-Shanghai aluminium slips after Malaysia lifts bauxite ban

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices moved lower in early trade on Tuesday after Malaysia said it would not extend a moratorium on mining bauxite, potentially reducing costs in the aluminium supply chain for top producer China. Bauxite is a rock refined to make alumina, which is then used to make aluminium metal. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 13,395 yuan ($1,977) a tonne as of 0156 GMT, just above the two-year low of 13,230 yuan struck last month. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $1,855 a tonne. * BAUXITE: The Malaysian government said it would not extend its moratorium on bauxite mining which ends on March 31 due to strong demand for the industry, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, quoting the water, land and natural resources minister. * ALUMINIUM: Mining giant Glencore has bought 200,000 tonnes of aluminium on the LME and will take delivery of the metal from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, five sources familiar with the matter said. * COPPER: Three-month LME copper edged down 0.3 percent to $6,257.50 a tonne, on course to snap a run of four straight daily gains on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. ShFE copper was up 1 percent, tracking Monday's jump in the LME price, which was also driven by supply concerns. * VEDANTA: India's Supreme Court on Monday set aside an order by an environmental court which had cleared the way for reopening Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter, in a blow to the company's plans to begin operations. * TRADE: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the United States, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said. * VALE: Brazil's government on Monday banned new upstream mining dams and ordered the decommissioning of all such dams by 2021, targeting the type of structure that burst last month in the town of Brumadinho, killing hundreds of people. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares hovered near a four-month peak, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making positive progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Unemployment Claimant Count Jan 0930 Britain Employment Change Dec 0930 Britain Average Wk Earnings 3M YY Dec 1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb 1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Feb 1300 Russia Unemployment Rate Jan 1500 U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index Feb ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos participates in a panel session at the 2019 European Parliamentary Week in Brussels. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0205 GMT Three month LME copper 6254.5 Most active ShFE copper 49270 Three month LME aluminium 1855 Most active ShFE aluminium 13400 Three month LME zinc 2639.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21550 Three month LME lead 2032.5 Most active ShFE lead 16825 Three month LME nickel 12445 Most active ShFE nickel 98960 Three month LME tin 21175 Most active ShFE tin 149480 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -74.13 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1154.42 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 171.8 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 365.46 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 77.9 ($1 = 6.7738 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)