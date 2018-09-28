FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Shanghai aluminium slips, heads for worst month since March

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices
dropped for a fourth session on Friday and were on course for
their steepest monthly drop since March after China decided not
to impose blanket cuts on industrial output in 28 northern
cities this winter.
    The production cuts are to be determined by local
authorities and the market expects less restrictions on
aluminium supply.
    The London base complex was broadly higher, however, with
copper adding 0.4 percent amid thin trade before China shuts
down for a week-long holiday.
    "If you look at the regional macro cues they are all higher.
Ahead of the holidays maybe people don’t want to be short," said
Matt France, head of Asia institutional metal sales at Marex
Spectron in Singapore. 
    "It’s just a general drift higher so far as we head into the
last SHFE trading session before Golden Week." 
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium fell as much as 1.5
percent to 14,275 yuan ($2,073.02) a tonne, the lowest since
July 23 and stood at 14,335 yuan at the mid-session interval.
The metal is headed for a 4.1 percent drop in Shanghai in
September. London Metal Exchange aluminium was flat at
$2,029.50 a tonne.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.4 percent to $6,214.50 a tonne, as of
0345 GMT, snapping four straight sessions of declines. 
    Copper has fallen 2.4 percent this week, putting it on
course for its steepest weekly fall in six, although it is also
heading for a 4 percent gain over September, which would be its
best month since December 2017.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded November copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to
50,140 yuan a tonne.
    * GRASBERG: Global mining giants Freeport McMoRan Inc
 and Rio Tinto have struck a binding accord to
sell a majority stake in the world's second-biggest copper mine,
Grasberg, to Indonesia's state mining company, Inalum for $3.85
billion.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Shares in Asia inched higher on Friday, following gains on
Wall Street overnight after news of robust U.S. economic growth,
with the chairman of the Federal Reserve saying the United
States does not face a large chance of near-term recession.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645  France      Consumer spending Aug
    0645  France    Consumer prices Sept
    0645  France    Producer prices Aug
    0755  Germany   Unemployment rate Sept
    0830  UK        GDP Q2
    1230  U.S.      Personal income Aug
    1345  U.S.      Chicago PMI Sept
               
    PRICES
                                           0351 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6214.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      50130
 Three month LME aluminium                     2030
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14335
 Three month LME zinc                          2535
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21780
 Three month LME lead                        2014.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        18085
 Three month LME nickel                       12650
 Most active ShFE nickel                     104050
 Three month LME tin                          18920
 Most active ShFE tin                        148360
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     259.05
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3      -1887
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     688.84
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1175.21
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1538.05
    
($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Vyas Mohan)
