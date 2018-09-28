METALS-Shanghai aluminium slips, heads for worst month since March

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped for a fourth session on Friday and were on course for their steepest monthly drop since March after China decided not to impose blanket cuts on industrial output in 28 northern cities this winter. The production cuts are to be determined by local authorities and the market expects less restrictions on aluminium supply. The London base complex was broadly higher, however, with copper adding 0.4 percent amid thin trade before China shuts down for a week-long holiday. "If you look at the regional macro cues they are all higher. Ahead of the holidays maybe people don’t want to be short," said Matt France, head of Asia institutional metal sales at Marex Spectron in Singapore. "It’s just a general drift higher so far as we head into the last SHFE trading session before Golden Week." FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium fell as much as 1.5 percent to 14,275 yuan ($2,073.02) a tonne, the lowest since July 23 and stood at 14,335 yuan at the mid-session interval. The metal is headed for a 4.1 percent drop in Shanghai in September. London Metal Exchange aluminium was flat at $2,029.50 a tonne. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent to $6,214.50 a tonne, as of 0345 GMT, snapping four straight sessions of declines. Copper has fallen 2.4 percent this week, putting it on course for its steepest weekly fall in six, although it is also heading for a 4 percent gain over September, which would be its best month since December 2017. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 50,140 yuan a tonne. * GRASBERG: Global mining giants Freeport McMoRan Inc and Rio Tinto have struck a binding accord to sell a majority stake in the world's second-biggest copper mine, Grasberg, to Indonesia's state mining company, Inalum for $3.85 billion. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Shares in Asia inched higher on Friday, following gains on Wall Street overnight after news of robust U.S. economic growth, with the chairman of the Federal Reserve saying the United States does not face a large chance of near-term recession. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer spending Aug 0645 France Consumer prices Sept 0645 France Producer prices Aug 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Sept 0830 UK GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Personal income Aug 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Sept PRICES 0351 GMT Three month LME copper 6214.5 Most active ShFE copper 50130 Three month LME aluminium 2030 Most active ShFE aluminium 14335 Three month LME zinc 2535 Most active ShFE zinc 21780 Three month LME lead 2014.5 Most active ShFE lead 18085 Three month LME nickel 12650 Most active ShFE nickel 104050 Three month LME tin 18920 Most active ShFE tin 148360 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 259.05 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1887 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 688.84 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1175.21 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1538.05 ($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vyas Mohan)