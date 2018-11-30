Company News
METALS-Shanghai aluminium slips to new 2-yr low, heads for 3 pct drop in Nov

    BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese aluminium prices fell to
their lowest in more than two years on Friday and were on course
for a third successive monthly drop, as stalling manufacturing
growth compounded plentiful supply amid relatively lenient
winter output curbs.
    China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50
in November, missing market expectations and down from 50.2 in
October.
    Shanghai aluminium is heading for a 3 percent drop this
month, which has seen two-year lows hit several times, leaving
smelters in China struggling to turn a profit and leading some
to cut output even without being ordered to do so on
environmental grounds. 
    Despite the poor PMI data, other metals rose ahead of the
crunch meeting between the presidents of China and the United
States at the G20 in Argentina.
    In China, "we are moving into an 'all bad news is good news'
scenario as a multi-lever policy response is now expected," John
Browning, managing director of Bands Financial, wrote in a note.
     FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: The most traded January aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 0.8
percent to 13,560 yuan ($1,953.27) a tonne, the lowest since
Oct. 10, 2016. 
    * ALUMINIUM: Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro
expects global primary aluminium demand growth to slow next year
and says it is being impacted "heavily" by an output slowdown at
a key alumina plant in Brazil.
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 edged up 0.2 percent to $6,226.50 a tonne by 0459,
heading for a monthly rise of 3.9 percent, while ShFE copper
contract climbed 0.4 percent to 49,680 yuan a tonne.
    * CODELCO: Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper
producer, said mine output fell 3 percent in the first nine
months of the year as ore grades sharply declined.
    * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel was the top performer,
rising 2 percent to 91,460 yuan a tonne after LME nickel
jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday. ShFE nickel is still down 7
percent in November and heading for its worst month since
September 2017.
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares wavered on Friday as investors were on edge
before a crucial weekend meeting between the Chinese and U.S.
presidents that could determine the course of a heated trade war
over the next year.
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany    Import prices Oct
    0700  Germany   Retail sales Oct
    0745  France    Consumer prices Nov
    1000  Euro zone Unemployment rate Oct
    1445  U.S.      Chicago PMI Nov         
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                          0201 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6211.5
 Most active ShFE copper                        49570
 Three month LME aluminium                       1934
 Most active ShFE aluminium                     13605
 Three month LME zinc                          2461.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                          20370
 Three month LME lead                          1935.5
 Most active ShFE lead                          18215
 Three month LME nickel                         11040
 Most active ShFE nickel                        91110
 Three month LME tin                            18500
 Most active ShFE tin                          143620
                                                     
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                               
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3     -532.77
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3    -1914.25
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     -149.74
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3     1636.17
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3      938.65
    
($1 = 6.9459 Chinese yuan)


($1 = 6.9422 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and
Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
