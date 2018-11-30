METALS-Shanghai aluminium slips to new 2-yr low, heads for 3 pct drop in Nov

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese aluminium prices fell to their lowest in more than two years on Friday and were on course for a third successive monthly drop, as stalling manufacturing growth compounded plentiful supply amid relatively lenient winter output curbs. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50 in November, missing market expectations and down from 50.2 in October. Shanghai aluminium is heading for a 3 percent drop this month, which has seen two-year lows hit several times, leaving smelters in China struggling to turn a profit and leading some to cut output even without being ordered to do so on environmental grounds. Despite the poor PMI data, other metals rose ahead of the crunch meeting between the presidents of China and the United States at the G20 in Argentina. In China, "we are moving into an 'all bad news is good news' scenario as a multi-lever policy response is now expected," John Browning, managing director of Bands Financial, wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: The most traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 0.8 percent to 13,560 yuan ($1,953.27) a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 10, 2016. * ALUMINIUM: Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro expects global primary aluminium demand growth to slow next year and says it is being impacted "heavily" by an output slowdown at a key alumina plant in Brazil. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $6,226.50 a tonne by 0459, heading for a monthly rise of 3.9 percent, while ShFE copper contract climbed 0.4 percent to 49,680 yuan a tonne. * CODELCO: Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said mine output fell 3 percent in the first nine months of the year as ore grades sharply declined. * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel was the top performer, rising 2 percent to 91,460 yuan a tonne after LME nickel jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday. ShFE nickel is still down 7 percent in November and heading for its worst month since September 2017. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares wavered on Friday as investors were on edge before a crucial weekend meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents that could determine the course of a heated trade war over the next year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0700 Germany Retail sales Oct 0745 France Consumer prices Nov 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0201 GMT Three month LME copper 6211.5 Most active ShFE copper 49570 Three month LME aluminium 1934 Most active ShFE aluminium 13605 Three month LME zinc 2461.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20370 Three month LME lead 1935.5 Most active ShFE lead 18215 Three month LME nickel 11040 Most active ShFE nickel 91110 Three month LME tin 18500 Most active ShFE tin 143620 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -532.77 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1914.25 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -149.74 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1636.17 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 938.65 ($1 = 6.9459 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.9422 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Rashmi Aich)