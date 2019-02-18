METALS-Shanghai base metals climb as China lending data brightens demand outlook

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose across the board in early trade on Monday, buoyed by optimism over the outlook for demand after China's banks made the most new loans on record in January. Copper hit a near two-month high in Shanghai despite a big boost in Chinese inventories of the metal over the past two weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 48,650 yuan ($7,201.22) a tonne at 0144 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since Dec. 19 at 48,820 yuan. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading higher for a fourth straight session. It edged up 0.1 percent to $6,196 a tonne, after a 0.8-percent gain on Friday. * CHINA LOANS: Chinese banks extended a record 3.23 trillion yuan ($476.87 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, sharply more than expected, as policymakers try to prevent a sharper economic slowdown in the world's top metals consumer. * TRADE: Chinese state media on Saturday expressed cautious optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, a day after President Xi Jinping said a week of discussions had produced "step-by-step" progress. * SHFE STOCKS: Copper inventories CU-STX-SGH in warehouses monitored by the ShFE rose 45.1 percent, or 64,491 tonnes, from two weeks earlier to 207,118 tonnes on Feb. 15, the bourse said on Friday. Zinc stocks ZN-STX-SHJ were up 84.2 percent at 86,447 tonnes. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 2.3 percent to 21,830 yuan a tonne before paring gains to 1.3 percent. London zinc slipped 0.4 percent as most LME metals trimmed Friday's gains. * VALE: Brazilian police arrested eight employees of mining firm Vale SA on Friday, accused by state prosecutors of covering up weaknesses at a dam that collapsed and likely killed more than 300 people. * TARIFFS: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday she had made clear in a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Munich Security Conference the importance of the U.S. lifting tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets firmed as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0142 GMT Three month LME copper 6196 Most active ShFE copper 48640 Three month LME aluminium 1859 Most active ShFE aluminium 13430 Three month LME zinc 2643 Most active ShFE zinc 21625 Three month LME lead 2065 Most active ShFE lead 16960 Three month LME nickel 12350 Most active ShFE nickel 98100 Three month LME tin 21185 Most active ShFE tin 149160 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -67.36 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1124.61 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 205.47 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 157.12 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 190.35 ($1 = 6.7558 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)