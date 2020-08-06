METALS-Shanghai base metals jump on Chinese demand, rising supply fears

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Several Shanghai base metals were up sharply in early trade on Thursday and struck multi-month highs overnight, as demand in top consumer China strengthened and investors worried about coronavirus-hit supply overseas.

Nickel leapt as much as 5% in Shanghai night trading to its highest level since Nov. 19, after key miner the Philippines reimposed a lockdown in parts of the country, while zinc - supply of which has been hit by mining curbs in Peru - jumped 3.5% to its highest in more than a year.

Shanghai lead was the other big gainer, rising 2% overnight to its highest since Oct. 23.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL: The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.7% at 114,570 yuan ($16,508.88) a tonne as of 0138 GMT, having touched 117,220 yuan overnight. London Metal Exchange nickel was flat at $14,420 after closing up 0.2% in the previous session.

* ZINC/LEAD: ShFE zinc was up 2.1% after hitting 19,550 yuan a tonne overnight, its highest since July 1, 2019, while lead was up 1.5% at 16,070 yuan.

* COPPER: Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,495 a tonne, after closing up 0.6% on Wednesday. ShFE copper added 0.3% to 51,560 yuan a tonne.

* COPPER: Chile’s largest copper mines boosted output in June, according to government statistics, even as the coronavirus outbreak hit.

* STOCKS: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME registered warehouses at 122,450 tonnes are at their lowest since the middle of January and down more than 50% since May.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM June 0600 UK BOE Bank Rate July 0600 UK GB BOE QE Corp July 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly