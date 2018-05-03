METALS-Shanghai base metals mixed ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals were mixed on Thursday as the market fretted about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks that would start later in Beijing. The world's two biggest economies have imposed import tariffs on each other's goods, including Chinese aluminium and U.S. aluminium scrap, and threatened more action in a trade dispute that has roiled metals markets. Shanghai aluminium, nickel and lead crept higher, but copper gave up early gains to trade slightly lower as the dollar hit a four-month high, making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies, and zinc slipped. Tensions over the U.S.-China talks hit Asian stock markets but "for the moment, it has not deterred buyers of metals that much," Kingdom Futures CEO Malcolm Freeman wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 50,960 yuan ($8,007.42) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It closed lower in the previous three sessions. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,810.50 a tonne at 0431 GMT, having closed up 1.1 percent in the previous session. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium was down 0.5 percent at $2,310.50 a tonne, after closing up 2.7 percent on Wednesday. On-warrant or available LME aluminium stocks have fallen to 880,350 tonnes, close to their lowest since 2007. Shanghai aluminium touched its highest since April 23 on Thursday and was last up 0.7 percent. * TRADE: A U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for key talks over tariffs, with Chinese state media saying China will stand up to U.S. bullying if needed but that it was still better to hash things out around the negotiating table. * RUSAL: The chairman of En+ Group said on Wednesday he was working on implementing a plan that En+ hopes will lead to the United States lifting sanctions on the company, the biggest shareholder in aluminium giant Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Thursday as hopes waned for real progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the U.S. dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0431 GMT Three month LME copper 6818.5 Most active ShFE copper 50950 Three month LME aluminium 2310.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14530 Three month LME zinc 3077.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23720 Three month LME lead 2282 Most active ShFE lead 18455 Three month LME nickel 13950 Most active ShFE nickel 104400 Three month LME tin 21040 Most active ShFE tin 147010 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 506.85 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2365.16 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 328.3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 539.71 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -347.8 ($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Subhranshu Sahu)