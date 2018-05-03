FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 5:19 AM / in 2 hours

METALS-Shanghai base metals mixed ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals were mixed
on Thursday as the market fretted about the outcome of Sino-U.S.
trade talks that would start later in Beijing.
    The world's two biggest economies have imposed import
tariffs on each other's goods, including Chinese aluminium and
U.S. aluminium scrap, and threatened more action in a trade
dispute that has roiled metals markets.
    Shanghai aluminium, nickel and lead crept higher, but copper
gave up early gains to trade slightly lower as the dollar hit a
four-month high, making the metal more expensive for holders of
other currencies, and zinc slipped.
    Tensions over the U.S.-China talks hit Asian stock markets
but "for the moment, it has not deterred buyers of metals that
much," Kingdom Futures CEO Malcolm Freeman wrote in a note. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to
50,960 yuan ($8,007.42) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It
closed lower in the previous three sessions.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $6,810.50 a tonne at 0431 GMT,
having closed up 1.1 percent in the previous session.
    * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium was down 0.5 percent
at $2,310.50 a tonne, after closing up 2.7 percent on Wednesday.
On-warrant or available LME aluminium stocks have fallen to
880,350 tonnes, close to their lowest since 2007. Shanghai
aluminium touched its highest since April 23 on
Thursday and was last up 0.7 percent.       
    * TRADE: A U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on
Thursday for key talks over tariffs, with Chinese state media
saying China will stand up to U.S. bullying if needed but that
it was still better to hash things out around the negotiating
table.
    * RUSAL: The chairman of En+ Group said on
Wednesday he was working on implementing a plan that En+ hopes
will lead to the United States lifting sanctions on the company,
the biggest shareholder in aluminium giant Rusal.

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click 
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped on Thursday as hopes waned for real
progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the U.S. dollar
consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve
reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0900  Euro zone    Producer prices Mar
    1230  U.S.     International trade Mar
    1230  U.S.     Weekly jobless claims
    1400  U.S.     Factory orders Mar
    1400  U.S.     ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr
        
    PRICES     
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0431 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6818.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       50950
 Three month LME aluminium                    2310.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14530
 Three month LME zinc                         3077.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                         23720
 Three month LME lead                           2282
 Most active ShFE lead                         18455
 Three month LME nickel                        13950
 Most active ShFE nickel                      104400
 Three month LME tin                           21040
 Most active ShFE tin                         147010
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      506.85
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -2365.16
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       328.3
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      539.71
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3      -347.8
 ($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Subhranshu Sahu)
