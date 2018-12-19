METALS-Shanghai base metals slide as Fed decision eyed

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit a three-month low overnight and led base metals sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors concerned about global economic growth waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a fourth time this year. Higher interest rates tend to push commodity prices lower, because they mean higher borrowing costs, which can reduce economic activity and consumption. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 1.6 percent to 48,220 yuan ($6,994.08) a tonne as of 0201 GMT, having slid as much as 2 percent overnight to 48,010 yuan, the lowest since Sept. 18. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $6,002 a tonne as the dollar index weakened. It also hit a three-month low on Tuesday and closed 2.5 percent lower. * COLUMN: Hedge funds give up on indecisive "Doctor" copper: Andy Home. * SENTIMENT: Investor outlooks have deteriorated to their most pessimistic in a decade, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's December investor survey showed on Tuesday. * OTHER METALS: Nickel and zinc each lost more than 1 percent in a broad Shanghai metals sell-off. * GLENCORE: Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining Ltd is paying more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations of inadequate historical disclosures of its finances and activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. * FREEPORT: Indonesian miner PT Inalum expects to finalise this week a $3.85 billion deal to take majority control of the local subsidiary of mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc once environmental and other issues are resolved. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets played second fiddle to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil fanned speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the day. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0202 GMT Three month LME copper 6002 Most active ShFE copper 48220 Three month LME aluminium 1930.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13710 Three month LME zinc 2526.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20855 Three month LME lead 1954.5 Most active ShFE lead 18410 Three month LME nickel 10815 Most active ShFE nickel 89230 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 145810 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 285.2 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1631.96 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 170.61 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1545.21 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1678.47 ($1 = 6.8944 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)