METALS-Shanghai copper, aluminium rise as U.S.-China trade talks begin

BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai metals made a mixed start to trading on Thursday, although the key copper and aluminium contracts rose, as the market weighed the likely outcome of trade talks between the United States and China getting under way in Beijing. The world's top two economies have imposed import tariffs on each other's goods, including on aluminium products, and threatened more action in a trade dispute that has roiled markets. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 51,030 yuan ($8,018.54) a tonne by 0131 GMT, having ended down on the previous three trading days. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent to $6,810.50 a tonne, having closed up 1.1 percent in the previous session, as a firm dollar weighed on prices. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium was down 0.4 percent to $2,312 a tonne, after closing up 2.7 percent on Wednesday. On-warrant or available LME aluminium stocks have fallen to 880,350 tonnes, close to the their lowest number since 2007. Shanghai aluminium rose 0.7 percent on Thursday. * TRADE: The most likely outcome for tense U.S.-China trade talks starting on Thursday is an agreement to keep talking, with U.S. President Donald Trump maintaining his threat to press ahead with punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, trade experts say. * TARIFFS: Brazil on Wednesday contradicted a U.S. announcement that the two countries had reached a deal on a permanent exemption from steel and aluminium import tariffs, saying the Trump administration had unilaterally cut off talks. * RUSAL: The chairman of En+ Group said on Wednesday he was working on implementing a plan that En+ hopes will lead to the United States lifting sanctions on the company, the biggest shareholder in aluminium giant Rusal. * RUSAL: The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would no longer suspend trading in En+ GDRs later in the day, following a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department giving U.S. investors more time to divest from the sanctioned company. * COLUMN: A semblance of normality has returned to the aluminium market after three weeks of turmoil caused by the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and his Rusal empire. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were subdued on Thursday ahead of anxiously-awaited Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the U.S. dollar consolidated recent bumper gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0131 GMT Three month LME copper 6810.5 Most active ShFE copper 51030 Three month LME aluminium 2312 Most active ShFE aluminium 14530 Three month LME zinc 3075 Most active ShFE zinc 23755 Three month LME lead 2280.5 Most active ShFE lead 18415 Three month LME nickel 13950 Most active ShFE nickel 104910 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 147070 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 633.43 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2361.13 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 354.49 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 540.6 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -332.51 ($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)