METALS-Shanghai copper drifts lower but set to end week higher

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices drifter lower in morning session as the Good Friday holiday saw traders in Europe and parts of Asia sit out of the market, while the London Metal Exchange is closed until Tuesday. The metal nonetheless remains on course to end the week up 0.4 percent in Shanghai after positive macro data from top metals consumer China, whose first-quarter GDP growth beat expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 49,370 yuan ($7,365.14) a tonne as of 0200 GMT. London copper had ended down 1.2 percent on Thursday after touching its highest since July a day earlier. * COPPER: Chile's Cochilco state copper commission on Thursday held its estimate for the price of copper at $3.05 per pound, rising to $3.08 for 2020 on improving prospects for growth in China. * COPPER: However, Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN have fallen to $50.50 a tonne, the lowest since April 2017, in a sign of weaker physical demand for the metal in China. * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium rose 0.3 percent to 14,085 yuan a tonne, trading higher for a third day. It is on course to end the week up 1.6 percent in what would be its best week since the week ended Feb. 22. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, will this year restart some of the smelting facilities it was forced to shut in 2017 in a capacity replacement move, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * OTHER METALS: ShFE nickel fell the most, tumbling as much as 1.7 percent to 98,610 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 19, while Shanghai zinc was down 0.4 percent. LME zinc ended the week down 5.5 percent, its biggest weekly drop since August. * COLUMN: LME storage problems writ large in tiny tin market: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * A gauge of global stocks fell on Thursday after underwhelming manufacturing surveys from Asia and Europe, though it pared losses as Wall Street edged higher on strong U.S. retail sales data and industrial earnings. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0203 GMT Most active ShFE copper 49410 Most active ShFE aluminium 14085 Most active ShFE zinc 21580 Most active ShFE lead 16510 Most active ShFE nickel 99090 Most active ShFE tin 147540 ($1 = 6.7032 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)